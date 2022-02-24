Alfredo Talavera and Nicolás Freire are casualties of Pumas against America

Midtime Editorial

Sensitive drops! The UNAM Cougars They will have two important casualties in the face of their duel for the Capital Classic in front of America. Both the goalkeeper, Alfredo Talaveraas the central defender, Nicholas Freirewill be absent on the field of University Olympic Stadium.

The feline team announced through its social networks that Talavera holds a right shoulder bursitis with a recovery time of one week. Which means that the Mexican team will not be able to face the Eagles of America on the Day 7 of the Clausura 2022.

Similarly, Nicholas Freire will be absent due to a muscle injury in left hamstring. However, the Argentine will have to be absent longer, with an estimate of two weeks for his full recovery.

The UNAM Cougarsled by Andres Lillini They are in sixth position Closing Tournament 2022 with 10 points. They managed to maintain a 0-0 draw against the current MX League Champion: Atlasduring his last match.

On the other hand, Eagles of America from Santiago Solari continue their grim walk MX Leaguecoming off a painful defeat at home against the team of Pachuca. Those from Coapa are in the penultimate position (16) with only four points after six dates.

