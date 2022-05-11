Alfredo Talavera moves away from Pumas; looking for two years renewal

The picture of Alfredo Talavera risking the physical against Jesus Angle in it Repechage between Pumas and ChivasSunday 8, could be the last picture and a great save by the goalkeeper with the Club Universidad shirt, after two years in which he showed off his reflexes and skills.

The most recent news about the negotiations held by the 39-year-old goalkeeper is that they are without progress. Behind the elimination of Cougars on the MX Leagueat the hands of Guadalajara (and before in the Concachampions), the university board started with sporting changes and has sat down with the players who finished their contract to define the next step.

One of those fundamental players in Andres Lillini’s project is TalaverawhatWho has been a factor on multiple occasions for Pumas to show their grit on the field.

Butthe definitive agreement between Talavera and the directive does not arrive; According to sources consulted by halftime It is “very likely” that this renewal will not take place, despite the fact that both parties wanted to continue.

Time is one of the key factors to finalize the renewal, since the goalkeeper was looking for a contract extension for two years, a time that the board does not agree to accept, although it is a World Cup goalkeeper who is also called up to the Mexican team constantly with the Argentine Gerardo Martino.

This week the future of Tala must be defined, although the goalkeeper is increasingly far from Cougars despite the fact that he was also an important player in the magical afternoons in Ciudad Universitaria this semester of 2022, either in the MX League or in the Concacaf Champions League, where by the way he also had great saves as in the duel against Saprissa in CU.

Alfredo Talavera in numbers with Pumas

The goalkeeper faced 206 shots on goal received in the Closing Tournament 2022, made 46 saves, but received 20 goals. According to the shots on goal received, the goalkeeper is the ninth most demanded in the tournament, even more than Guillermo Ochoa or Raúl Gudiño.

In the Liga MX played 55 matches with the university students in four tournaments, of which the most difficult was the Apertura 2021 where he could only start eleven times because he was still recovering from an injury.

Now the Mexican goalkeeper seeks to arrive in soccer rhythm for the second half of 2022 thinking that he could stay in the Tri’s final list for the World Cup in Qataralthough it will not necessarily be a representative of Cougars.

On the other hand, if the continuity of Talavera does not materialize, the university team would look for options to reinforce the goal and thus generate competition with the goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez. One of those options would be Raul Gudino from Chivas, who is currently in the Liguilla with the Flock.

Talavera to Chivas, Gudiño to Pumas?

If Alfredo Talavera finally does not renew with Pumas, Raúl Gudiño will become a clear option to reach the university goalafter the lanky 26-year-old goalkeeper broke off talks with the board of Chivaswho had the intention of updating the labor relationship that ends in December, a validity that will not be effective, so he will be released in agreement with the rojiblancos.

Without Raul Gudiño, Chivas will not look for Alfredo Talaverabut will give projection to the home goalkeepers: Miguel Jimenez, Raul Rangel, Eduardo Garcia, and another from quarry, but which is loaned to the Alebrijes of Oaxaca, Andre Alacaraz (Languedoc-Roussillon, France).

