Alfredo Talavera was left out of Pumas, by not accepting the renewal

Goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera did not accept Pumas’ renewal proposal and was left out of the capital team, as reported by the club in a statement

Alfredo Talavera Y Cougars They did not reach an agreement to renew the 39-year-old goalkeeper’s contract, the club officially reported through a statement and made it clear that they intended for the link between the two to be extended.

For the 2022 Apertura, goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera will not continue with the Pumas. imago7

“The Club Universidad Nacional AC shares that it has been working for months on the contractual renewal of Alfredo Talavera, who was offered a new two-year contract with the institution, in addition to a substantial salary increase. Despite the efforts of the board, the player has decided not to remain in Cougars”, they explained in the text.

Similarly, the player sent a thank you through the club and maintained that it is time to find a new path in his stage as a professional, which sees retirement.

“I thank you in advance for what you did for me. Now I must take this opportunity that presents itself in my career and thus complete my stage as a footballer and continue my life project”, said the two-time World Cup goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, the auriazul team praised Tala for the dedication and professionalism that she has shown in these past two years, where she played a final of MX League and one of the Concacaf Champions League.

Talavera returned defensive solidity to a club that suffered for many years from poor results due to errors in the position. He even became the second best goalkeeper in Liga MX.

So far, the arrival of Talavera to a new team has not been made official; however, a few days ago, ESPN He announced that the Bravos de Juárez offered him an offer to take over his services.