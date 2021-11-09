Algarve GP: Binder, burned by MotoGP even before his 2022 debut

Darryn Binder, 23 years old and a competitive future already marked. Yes, the South African knows that in 2022 he will make the big leap from Moto3 to MotoGP however, since yesterday he is also aware that his every maneuver will be monitored in detail. The mistake committed in Portimao by the Petronas driver ruined Dennis Foggia’s run to the title.

We do not know if the Roman would have beaten the still deserving Pedro Acosta, but certainly, without being shot down, “Missiletto” could have hit the mark again. The umpteenth act of Binder, however, put an end to the dreams of the champion Leopard.

Apologies rejected, close brawl, related comments: top class drivers argue that Darryn is not ready for the prototype queen category. Are they right or wrong? Track feedback will determine this, of course, though the premises are among the worst. The memories related to Christophe Ponsson and Jack Miller. The Frenchman was scorned in 2018, the Australian used at least one season to figure out what he was doing.

Misano MotoGP 2018: Chris Ponsson in the crosshairs of critics





Arriving on the circuit at the last minute, Christophe faced the weekend as he used to do: silently, calmly, methodically. The Frenchman, at the time twenty-two, had already ridden high-displacement racing motorcycles. The SBK world champion, for example, but not only: from its official races in the Superstock 1000.

Ponsson therefore knew what it meant to manage horses and play with electronic settings. He also knew that racing weekends are the least suitable for trying to understand any category from scratch. There, understanding the Ducati Desmosedici vacated by the injured owner Esteve Rabat in a single session seemed a mission impossible for him.

Or almost, however understandably: it was September 2018, that is, the period in which each rival had at least twelve completed appointments behind them, to be added to the development tests. Exactly, the acceptance tests, fundamental for those who want to set up a certain type of work. The Lyon boy was not given the opportunity and the paddock exploded in unflattering comments towards him.

Moto3-MotoGP: Jack Miller’s leap between 2014 and 2015





The Australian ended his Moto3 adventure with second place in the 2014 overall ranking. From his there were 6 wins and 4 podiums, not bad for the former KTM tip, but not enough: Alex Marquez did better, winning the title, before moving on to Moto2.

Jack no, Moto2 hasn’t even seen it. Miller jumped straight into MotoGP, supported by several fronts. Inserted in the LCR team and aboard a satellite Honda, it took him all of 2015 to understand what and how to do. Comprehensibly.

Wikepedia says it: best finish line, eleventh in Barcelona. Points brought into the box, 17 out of 18 races disputed. Not even a single point for a single exit. Final position, nineteenth. Twelve “zero” collected, if we counted correctly. In short, a lot of suffering and apprenticeship, up to the small turning point in 2016, when he won together with Marc VDS in hybrid weather conditions at Assen. Post Scriptum: Darryn Binder counts only one Moto3 statement, namely Barcelona 2020.

Brad Binder is a solid name in MotoGP: will he help his younger brother?





Brad is Darryn’s older brother. The two South Africans left their native country to find the path of professional motorcycle racing. Succeeding, we must say: the most adult – 26 years old last August 25 – boasts excellent results in all three world classes.

For him the 2016 edition Moto3 title And great races with Moto2 and near laurel. With a little more luck, “Binder grande” would have scored a beautiful personal double. Then, the promotion to the premier class, again by KTM.

Between 2020 and today, two victories and several outings as the protagonist. He himself admits that he has to learn more, but the technical base and the talent are there, as well as the experience. Qualities that seem to be lacking in Darryn, at least as far as we’ve seen so far. Will the older Brad help the young man (not too much, about two years old) to grow calmly and patiently? We see it hard, because Yamaha and KTM are anything but friends. The two South Africans will be forced to share secret meetings.