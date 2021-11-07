Algarve GP, Rossi: “Petronas trusted Binder, they think he’s fast”

The penultimate race of his career also went through for Valentino Rossi, who closes the Portimao round with a 13th place behind his brother, Luca Marini. A less positive race perhaps than that of Misano where he had kept a faster pace, even if the 9-time world champion looks at the glass as half full, analyzing a complicated race.

Now only one race separates him from retiring from the MotoGP world (as a rider), in Valencia in a week. Obviously there is no shortage of compliments to Bagnaia, star of the second half of the season.

This time no wrong tire: “Pecco was very good today”

The perfect race in Bagnaia (almost) made the Doctor forget the wrong choice of the Misano tire: “I advised him the hard today but he put the average, this time he was right. Pecco was very good today, he was the fastest all weekend, he rides the Ducati in an excellent way, it gives me pleasure to see him ride, it’s exciting for a motorcycle enthusiast. Pecco and Ducati have some regrets about how the season went, they could win already this year. The mistake at Mugello while he was in the lead was perhaps decisive. But this season finale must be a good omen for next year where he could even start as a favorite“.

Comparisons with the champions of the last era of MotoGP are starting to become persistent, and there are those who compare Bagnaia to Lorenzo: “Pecco is perhaps more aggressive than Lorenzo in driving, I am impressed by his talent to do whatever he wants with the bike, he is a quiet and kind person but when he gets on the bike he has a lot of courage. As soon as he adopted the way of riding he had in Moto2 also in MotoGP he became very fast ”.

MotoGP Algarve, Bagnaia: “I couldn’t afford the Misano cap”

Rossi speaks out on the Darryn Binder affair

Valentino also spoke about Darryn Binder, negative protagonist of the Moto3 race, who will take his saddle next year: “Petronas trusted Binder, he’s well liked here in the team and everyone thinks he’s a fast driver. The problem is that there are some riders who are very aggressive, perhaps too much, and they are always the same, but it is not a surprise. We should speak one to one with these pilots, it would take more respect especially towards two riders who are playing for the world championship. Especially for Foggia who and his team who have worked all year, have spent money and being thrown out so it hurts. ”

As for the race, Rossi considers himself satisfied, after having conquered the 13th position behind Luca Marini: “The race was very fast and I had a good pace, I was able to do some overtaking and follow my brother who was a bit faster, I wanted to overtake him in a couple of points but then the red flag came. That’s okay, we got some points, it was a positive race. Valencia is a difficult track for me, but I want to stay focused to get some points ”.

