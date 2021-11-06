Algarve MotoGP qualifying: pole for Bagnaia in the Ducati triumph of Portimao

Red domain in Portugal. After a first day of testing in which Fabio Quartararo had managed to stem the Ducati tide, today neither the Frenchman nor anyone else managed to stand between the Borgo Panigale riders and the top of the standings. In fact, Pecco Bagnaia will shoot from the first box tomorrow, alongside his teammate Jack Miller.

The Piedmontese was simply unbeatable in Q2, stopping the clock at 1’38 “725 and trimming a tenth to the aforementioned Jack Miller, good at the end to exploit the potential of his Desmosedici. To complete the front row we thought another certainty of the weekend, that is Joan Mir, despite some traffic problems.

Top ten for Morbidelli, Aprilia in difficulty

And Quartararo? The Frenchman missed the appointment with the front row, failing to do better than seventh place, but can count on an enviable race pace. Returning to the standings, the triumph of Ducati continues with Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco fourth and fifth respectively, while Pol Espargarò closes the second row with the first of the Hondas.

Encouraging session for Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli, who will start 8th and 9th, while Luca Marini saw his Q2 compromised by a crash at the beginning of the session: the rider from the Marches managed to get back on the saddle, but finished 12th. At his side the companion will leave Enea Bastianini, out of Q2 by a tenth.

Regret in the Aprilia house, with Aleix Espargarò only 14th and Maverick Vinales 18th, while Danilo Petrucci will start 15th in front of Valentino Rossi. 21st place finally for Andrea Dovizioso, albeit just over a second from the top.

The rankings of Q2 and Q1

