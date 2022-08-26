Algeria: “Disco Maghreb” is reborn from its ashes thanks to DJ Snake

So much so that his black and yellow shop in the center of Oran will be a stopover on Saturday’s visit to Algeria by French President Emmanuel Macron.

If “Disco Maghreb” has suddenly become trendy, it’s thanks to the Franco-Algerian planetary star DJ Snake.

Usually, he signs collaborations with Lady Gaga, Cardi B or Justin Bieber. This time, William Sami Grigahcine, 36, raised in France by an Algerian mother, joined forces with Boualem Benhaoua, 68.

In the 1980s, the latter launched the raï stars adored both in the cabarets of Algeria and on the stages of Paris and Marseilles.

“I have a lot of memories in music, a lot of memories with the raï singers, they all passed through here”remembers to AFP the boss of “Disco Maghreb”, Boualem Benhaoua.

Cheb Khaled, Cheb Mami, Cheb Hasni, Cheba Zahouania… All recorded their cassettes at “Disco Maghreb”.

For entire generations, this name has embodied a store, a record publisher and Mecca for those nostalgic for raï in a country where the dark decade of the 1990s saw its share of singers murdered and local genres eclipsed on the internet at the benefit of Western music.

DJ Snake says he wanted to pay homage to a mythical place, nestled in an alley in Oran that many thought everyone had forgotten.

Its title, which mixes electro rhythms and raï music – with a magnificent epilogue by “king” Cheb Khaled against the backdrop of young people racing on mopeds – has been viewed more than 78 million times in two months on YouTube.

Since then, a new generation has flocked to take selfies under the sign Maghreb disco.

Inside, the owner receives all smiles, in the middle of the cassettes which pile up on the shelves of his shop, closed for years and remained in its juice. Here and there, visitors can discover period audio equipment that could be found in an antique museum.

The title Disco Maghreb is a love letter to my people.DJ Snake. Most of them have never had audio cassettes in their hands, but it is with pleasure that they take pictures with Boualem Benhaoua and his vinyls. Nawel, 36, made the detour on purpose. “We visit Oran and take the opportunity to stop by for souvenir photos”tells AFP this airline pilot. “It’s an emblematic place in Oranie and with the latest clip from DJ Snake, it gave it even more resonance”, she explains. For many Internet users, moreover, DJ Snake has made a much better promotion of the Algeria destination with a single clip than professionals in the sector will ever do.

On his Twitter account, the one whose several videos exceed one billion views, writes that he imagined Maghreb Disco like a “bridge between different generations and origins, linking North Africa, the Arab world and beyond…”.

“It’s a love letter to my people”says the artist whose current tour goes from Europe to North America via India and Chile.

DJ Snake “is not just a singer, he’s like someone in my family”assures Boualem Benhaoua.

“I found in him the qualities of a great man, he is a complete man, he sympathizes with people with modest incomes, he himself grew up in these conditions”he points out.

And to prepare a new generation of Cheb Khaled, DJ Snake and another Cheb Mami, “Disco Maghreb” is determined to put an end to its long crossing of the desert.

The Oran boutique “will become a meeting place for artists, to discover new talents”, indicates Boualem Benhaoua.