Algeria, the squad for the Africa Cup: the decision on Bennacer

A few minutes ago, the list of squads of the Algerian national team in view of the Africa Cup was released. Here are all the names …

It is now official. There Africa Cup of Nations it will happen, and several militant players in the European championships will have to pack their bags to reach their respective retreats with their national teams. A few hours ago the related communications arrived Franck Kessie And Fodé Ballo-Tourè.

The two Rossoneri will take part in the competition, the first with his own Ivory Coast, the second with his Senegal. In A league, in addition to Kessie and Ballo-Tourè, many other players have received the call from their national team, and this means that they will miss the Italian championship for about a month.

Heavy absences, at a crucial moment of the season, which can lead to fundamental defections in the various squads. This is certainly the case with the Milan, which in addition to Kessie and Ballo, will have to do without Ismael Bennacer. In fact, the list of those called up for theAlgeria, and Isma is present.

Like the other two, the Algerian will leave Milan in the last days of December to take part in the retreat before the start of the continental competition. Triple tile for Pegs, which will have to deal mainly with a numerically limited midfield. But also qualitatively we would add!

Without Kessie and Bennacer it will be difficult to keep the bar high in the department. There is Tonali, of course, but with Bakayoko not in the best of conditions it will be necessary to invent something. Maybe a market intervention ..

Meanwhile, here is the list of players called up for Algeria. In addition to Bennacer, he is present Ounas of the Naples.

Goalkeepers: M’Bolhi, Oukidja, Zeghba.

Defenders: Benlamri, Atal, Bensebaini, Mandi, Bedrane, Chetti, Tahrat, Tougai, Benayada, Halaimia.

Midfielders: Bennacer, Bendebka, Zerrouki, Zorgane, Belkebla, Feghouli.

Forwards: Mahrez, Bounedjah, Belaili, Slimani, Ounas, Benrahma, Amoura, Boulaya, Brahimi.