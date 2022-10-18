Algerian Mahrez much higher ranked than Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Algerian international Riyad Mahrez sees his name appear on the ranking of the prestigious 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony, far surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo. Dzair Daily reports for you all the details, this Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

We now know the ranking of the nominees for the long-awaited event of the year. Indeed, for this 2022 edition of the Ballon d’Or, an Algerian name appeared among the list of the final thirty (30) applicants to win this prestigious prize. For this year, the Algerian international Riyad Mahrez has largely exceeded the Portuguese, Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranking of the Ballon d’Or 2022.

Indeed, the 66th edition of the Ballon d’Or took place, this Monday, October 17, at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in the French capital, Paris. A ceremony through which several football legends responded. Won by the Algerian Karim Benzema, the coronation was, this year, a deliverance for the Real Madrid striker. Algeria was also honored by Riyad Mahrez.

Regular for several years, the captain of the Greens finished in twelfth (12) place at this ceremony. Successful in the last Champions League and crowned champion of England, the Fennec saw its efforts rewarded. Mahrez has, for this purpose, preceded Cristiano Ronaldo. Five-time winner of this trophy, the Portuguese climbed this year to the twentieth (20) position.

Golden Ball 2022: Karim Benzema the lucky winner!

Indeed, the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony was a real revelation for the talented KB9 who won this prestigious award. This Monday, Karim Benzema became the fifth French player to win this trophy. After Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991) and Zinédine Zidane (1998).

The top European scorer has therefore just engraved his name on the list of a historic award. Talented and ambitious, the Franco-Algerian managed to win this coronation largely thanks to his efforts. The Madrilenian has, by this, managed to reach the top of his game.