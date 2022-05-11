Algerian Riyad Mahrez dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah

Foot – In the Premier League, the Algerian left winger Riyad Mahrez is doing better than his peers, like Mohamed Salah or Cristiano Ronaldo, and prances at the top of the ranking of the most prolific scorers of the 2021 – 2022 season. lines that follow reveal more information on this subject.

Once again this season, the eyes of the world are on English football’s top flight, which comes to an end on Sunday 20 May. It is one of the most popular competitions in the sporting world in terms of television viewers, estimated at over four billion. Once again this year the level is very high with the presence of XXL players, such as Salah, Ronaldo, Mané, Son or the Algerian striker Mahrez.

But among the five cities, only one throne at the top of the pack of the fastest scorers in the Premier League throughout this financial year 2021 – 2022. You guessed it, it is the Algerian representative. Time passes and the number 26 of Manchester City, it must be said, does not run out of steam.

He continues to panic the counters with 24 achievements in 43 games, all competitions combined. Currently the Citizens’ top scorer, he is outrageously ahead of his teammates Raheem Sterling and Kévin De Bruyne.

Even better, he outclasses the legendary Portuguese striker and the twirling Mohamed Salah in terms of speed of execution. This is indeed what the specialized media reported Fennec Football. We resume for you the details of the information in the rest of our edition of Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Top 3 fastest scorers in PL: And the first place goes to… Riyad Mahrez!

The statistics of the native of Sarcelles have indeed been mind-blowing throughout the current financial year with an average goal every 121 minutes in the English league. According to information from the aforementioned media source, the 30-year-old managed 11 goals in 1,332 minutes that he played during his participation in 25 matches.

Taking into account players who have scored more than 10 goals this season, we find the star of Liverpool FC, Mohamed Salah. The 29-year-old Egyptian right winger is second in the standings with one goal every 123 minutes thanks to his 22 goals in 33 games for the Reds. Behind, the former Madrid striker appears the first representative of Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo then runs at an average of one goal every 136 minutes. He is therefore the third fastest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 18 goals in 2,459 minutes which he played in 30 meetings with the Red Devils.