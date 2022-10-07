“Algo incorrect”, Argentine drama inspired by real events, leads the week’s premieres – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

A total of eight premieres are known this Thursday in Rosario movie theaters. Among them stands out the national film something wrong directed by Susana Nieri and starring Eleonora Wexler and Cesar Bordón. They can also be seen amsterdam by David O. Russell starring the talented Anya Taylor-Joy, the animated Thaddeus the explorer 3dramatic comedy The chef and the action film last seen. There will also be an option for horror movie lovers with Ladder to hell and you can also see the documentaries laughter is serious Y corporate responsibility, whose projection this Thursday in Cairo It will be attended by its director.

“something wrong”

Inspired by real events known something wrong. In the film, two women return to her hometown, Victoria, to do justice for her sister denouncing a recognized judge for child sexual abuse, and Rosario, who returns to be protected by him, her father. Years later, in 2015, with the XXX National Women’s Meeting in the background and unexpectedly, their lives intersect. Victoria decides to reopen the case that she did not know to have a conviction, but the prosecutor asks, in addition to the testimonies of the victims, an eyewitness.

Victoria investigates and discovers that Rosario returned to the city more or less in the same years as her and that she has two daughters, she thinks that as a child she could have been a witness. She decided, she makes the presentation in court and that night she is beaten and threatened. In a state of panic attack, she enters the hospital where she is treated by Rosario, who covers the psychiatric guard that night. From this encounter, Rosario will be guided by Victoria’s words, and will lift the veils of such a painful truth for so long buried in her memory.

This national drama, directed by Susana Nieri and starring Eleonora Wexler and Cesar Bordon, can be seen at different times in theaters showcase Y Hoyts.

“Amsterdam”

Under the direction of David O. Russell and with the leading performances of Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, the historical drama is known this Thursday amsterdam, an American film set in the 1930s. The film follows the story of three friends who witness a murder, become suspects and bring to light one of the craziest plots in the history of the United States. The proposal can be seen at different times in the complexes showcase, Hoyts, cinepolis, Monumental Y From the center.

“Tadeo the explorer 3: the legend of the mummy”

The American animation and adventure film directed by Enrique Gato follows Tadeo, who would love for his archaeologist colleagues to accept him as one of the others, but he always ends up ruining it: when he destroys a sarcophagus and unleashes a spell, he puts life in danger. of his friends Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni. With everyone against him and only helped by Sara, Tadeo will embark on a flight full of adventures, which will take him from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris to Egypt, to find a way to end the mummy’s curse. The film can be seen in showcase, Hoyts, cinepolis, Monumental Y From the center.

“The chef”

Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson and Alice May Feetham star in the dramatic comedy The chef, a film that comes from the United Kingdom and takes place on the busiest night of the year in one of the most important restaurants in London. Charismatic and overbearing chef Andy Jones stands on a knife edge as he deals with multiple personal and professional crises. The film can be seen in Downtown Cinemas.

“Last seen”

Brian Goodman’s film last seen which is known this Thursday, has the performances of Gerard Butler and Jaimie Alexander. The film begins when after leaving his ex-wife Lisa at her parents’ house, she mysteriously disappears without a trace. Will will face the police and her in-laws in a desperate attempt to find her, despite the fact that over time her suspicions begin to fall on him. The American suspense and action proposal can be seen in showcase, Hoyts, cinepolis Y Monumental.

“Ladder to hell”

In Ladder to hell, Keira Woods’ daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of her new house. Soon, the woman discovers that there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling her home that she will have to face or risk losing the soul of her family forever. The American horror film features the leading performance of Elisha Cuthbert and can be seen in showcase, Hoyts, cinepolis Y Monumental.

“Laughter is a serious thing”

The documentary Laughter is a serious thing by Maxi Moguillansky, tells different stories of the street circus in Bahía Blanca. The material has the participation of Tinga Tinga, Matías, Lisandro, Edy, Jusep, La Colo, Beni, Patu, Fede, Zacarías, Bauterix and the Rabbler Magician. “My proposal was to try to find a beginning to what was the street circus movement in our city,” confessed the director. “Every circus artist prepares to do this, that’s why the “laughter is a serious thing” thing; try to decompress and steal thirty seconds of your life and take down what you had been thinking about how to pay taxes, and day-to-day problems, ”said one of the circus artists to the press about the film that can be seen in the cinema Arteon.

“Corporate responsibility”

Within the framework of a day of presentation, screening of the film and debate talk, the film will be known this Thursday in Rosario corporate responsibility with free admission. The documentary directed by Jonathan Perel explores the complicity of businessmen with death and terror during the last Argentine civic-military dictatorship. The film seeks to expose the role of large corporations that contributed to the repression and disappearance of workers, to become the biggest beneficiaries of economic policies. The film will be seen in the cinema Cairo, with the presence of its director.

