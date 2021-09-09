Algorand flies again | All-time high – ALGO threatens Ethereum

The alternatives to Ethereum keep pushing on the gas. It’s the turn of again Algorand, which we talked about only a few days ago, which today leads the special ranking of gain on the market.

A situation, as we have said, already common to several gods Ethereum competitors, in a market narrative that will be analyzed with the help of our experts. The token has outgrown his all-time high and he seems to be heading towards one bull run whose horizons are difficult to identify.

Algorand never stops: our analysis

The investment on Algorand has already benefited a lot for those who arrived even only yesterday – but it is in the medium and long term – for issues that we will analyze in detail, which perhaps should be aimed for those who want capitalize the flowering of this extraordinary protocol.

How to take advantage of this news – Possible signs:

Bet on Algorand TOKEN’s bull run ALGO – our summary

The market rewards the main alternatives to Ethereum

The market is – and this should be crystal clear to any analyst – rewarding the main alternatives a Ethereum, a protocol in which banks and funds have also recently begun to invest, but which in crucial moments tends to show more than a few difficulties.

The case was that of the important correction a few days ago, which he saw ETH in great difficulty not only in terms of price, but also from a technical point of view. As transactions grow, the network – due to its PoS validation – always sees the costs of transaction skyrocket. Which is annoying the users and developers of the decentralized finance.

Loading... Advertisements

Of course, it is true that Ethereum has promised the transition to a more performing system PoS, but it is equally true that the goal is still months away, with many projects that have now taken other paths. Whether it’s the excellent one Solana or even of Algorand, which is precisely the subject of our analysis today.

Favorable press and sentiment for a long and substantial bull run

What is mounting around Algorand it’s the classic mix of favorable press and of sentiment positive, with the protocol proving to be capable of hosting both serious DeFi projects and NFT, which continue to be the fashion of the moment.

A mix that allowed Algorand to ride the difficulty of Ethereum as well as the real trend of the moment, or the obsessive research also by speculators of the next project that can give huge gains. The eyes of the speculators have, as is evident, settled on $ ALGO – which is, we remember, also part of ours investment portfolio (specifically we have been staking free on Trustwallet for over 1 month and a half which offers us interests at 6.1% in the form of a token ALGO in compound capital) – and which had been mounting for some time now as a solid alternative to the world of blockchain second generation.

Where can Algorand go?

Difficult to say. The protocol is still at the center of great interest also on the part of the developers and financial companies of a certain depth that want to marry in the world of blockchain. From real estate sector, passing through NFT And MaPay who are spreading the protocol all over the world, it is difficult to see a stop for this incredible bull run.

The protocol is now in position 16 on the special ranking of market capitalization and seems to have taken a liking to it, after even a couple of short squeeze which occurred just in the day. Setting limits is difficult, but always with an eye to possible (and natural) corrections, even during such a clearly bullish progression.