Algorithms have taken over the selection processes. And they hate creative resumes

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to automate more work processes, and human resources is no exception. A growing number of companies are beginning to use professional candidate selection software to act as the first filter for all the resumes that come to them through their job offers, so that their HR technicians can focus on the profiles that, according to the algorithms, the better they adapt to what the company is looking for.

These tools, in theory, optimize the selection processes and make them more efficient, but sometimes they also mean that valid candidates are lost along the way for more technical than professional reasons: resumes with poorly readable designs for machines, poorly chosen keywords or formats incompatible with the software, among other issues.

What do algorithms look at? Each human resource management program has its particularities, to which must be added the criteria that each employer introduces and the data that they choose to train the selection algorithms. However, most agree on the most basic aspects of documentary data analysis software, which have to do with keywords and the structuring of information, explains Hong Qu, Research Director at Stanford University, to the BBC.

keywords. One of the most basic aspects that these algorithms take into account are the keywords. Employers look for candidates with a range of skills, experience and education, and if these are well specified and contextualized in the resume, there is a much better chance that the software will include the applicant in the next phase.

This means that it is better to be specific, concrete and simple. For example, it will be easier for an algorithm to understand what I am if I write ‘journalist’ under my name than if I write something like “I help people to know what is happening in the world”. And the same with the charges from previous experiences, since if they are very rare or far from the general denomination that the sector gives to similar jobs, the software will understand that it is not related to what it is looking for and will discard it.

In the keywords section, it is also important to carefully read the job offer and, if we are very interested, try to locate in it the terms that the company has used to write it and include them in our resume, since they are likely to be the same ones that the algorithms look for in the selection process, as explained by Liz Guarneros, labor consultant, in an article on LinkedIn.

Details instead of generalities. Another important aspect is to explain with specific details the tasks carried out in the previous jobs, which, in addition, can serve to introduce keywords naturally. “For example, instead of writing that you always managed to meet your goals, try saying ‘I exceeded my goals by 20% in the first quarter and 18% in the first year,’” explains human resources company Hays on its blog.

Links. Another aspect that the algorithms will value positively is the introduction of links to examples of previous jobs in which the candidate has participated, since they will incorporate more context information to that already specified in the description to support their career, according to the training platform. Udemy to La Vanguardia.

Structure and design. Simplicity is also important when designing an understandable curriculum for algorithms. Some time ago, colorful CVs, with striking and structured designs like infographics, became the order of the day because, according to some experts, they were more attractive to the recruiter’s eye.

However, these unconventional structures in text documents and the inclusion of elements such as tables, images or graphics make it difficult, and may even prevent, the reading of some parts of the curriculum by the algorithm. Therefore, it is better to go for a conventional layout where information is separated by different font sizes. It is also recommended to use a single column layout.

“Avoid creating your resume with Photoshop or graphic design software, because these tools convert text into images, which makes them unreadable for algorithms,” explains Guarneros.

standard fonts. The design theme is so important that this career consultant even advises using the most common text fonts, such as Arial, Calibri or Times New Roman. Because if the software does not recognize the font in which the resume is written, it will be completely unreadable and it will be discarded immediately.

Format. And something similar happens with the format, which is why most sources agree that the ideal is to send it in PDF or Doc. There are also offers that specify the format in which they prefer the resume to be sent, some indications which is recommended to follow.

The importance of LinkedIn. Lastly, we must also bear in mind that there are algorithms that do not only work with the documents sent by the candidates to the company, but are also responsible for tracking the public profiles of professionals in databases and social networks such as LinkedIn. proactively, according to a study from Eastern Michigan University.

These tools work in a similar way to document analysis tools and also take into account, in addition to aspects such as keywords or links, that all the fields that the website in question is made up of are filled in.