Alianza and FAS tied at one

Alianza and FAS equalized one-on-one at the Cuscatlán stadium with goals from Bladimir Díaz and Oscar Cerén.

The champion could not reach the first place and is left with 18 units, two behind the leader Chalatenango with one day to go before the end of the first round.

On the other hand, FAS had a good 20 minutes putting pressure on the people from the capital but little by little their level was diluted and they stayed in the middle of the table with the point achieved.

The summit meeting of the week had moments for each team with a Santaneco team that surprised in the first minutes and with an Alianza that little by little was imposing its conditions but lacked hunger towards the end of the game.

The tiger box came out in a better way in the first minutes, pressing the field of the albos on the side of Kevin Reyes and forcing the error in the capital’s defense.

About minute 6, the Colombian forward of FAS Bladimir Díaz, took advantage of a bad start from the lower zone of the albos and after a cut on Mario Jacobo he beat Mario González and put the first of the match.

Little by little, FAS grew on the field and Kevin Reyes came close to increasing the score with a powerful shot that Mario González deflected for a corner.

Little by little Alianza was advancing lines and equalizing dominance to such an extent that on minute 38, the albos’ right winger, Oscar Ceren, tied the game after a delayed service from Tamacas and connecting with his chest to beat Carabantes.

Already in the complementary stage, Meléndez’s team went over the goal of Kevin Carabantes, who ended up being the figure for the visiting squad by drowning the goals of Marvin Monterroza and Oscar Cerén.

When everything seemed that Alianza would find the second goal, the changes of both technicians stopped the clarity of the locals and the last minutes were played cautiously, saving the point that they were sharing.