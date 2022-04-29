Alianza beats Once Deportivo and is the new leader of Clausura 2022

Alianza returned to the top of the table where in recent tournaments it has been used to being. He didn’t have much trouble to win at Cuscatlán and a goal from Arizala in the first half was enough to beat Once Deportivo at the end of the day.

With the result, the pachyderms are at the top of the classification with two games to go before the end of the regular phase.

Alianza was dominant from the start and 15 minutes were enough to prove it. An individual play near the area allowed Óscar Cerén to filter a ball for Arizala, who did not hesitate to try first despite not having an angle to send it between Torres’s legs for 1-0.

It was difficult for Eleven Deportivo to overcome Alianza’s last defensive line and the pachyderms took advantage in the recovery and with ease in several sections of the game in which they generated greater danger and offensive depth.

With the absence of Narciso Orellana, Óscar Rodríguez took the baton and disarmed Once Deportivo’s attempts to generate space, but individually they did not have enough credentials to overcome the pachyderm midfield.

With Cerén and Mercado on the inside, Ezequiel Rivas and Juan Carlos Portillo took advantage on the wingers on the counterattack, but after the team goal he lowered his foot on the accelerator and waited for the rival’s mistake to score again, confident in the few chances he generated the eleven.

COMFORTABLE

Alianza in the end felt comfortable as their game progressed. He dominated all aspects of the game against a rival who, on the contrary, had to change if he wanted to get something out of his visit to Cuscatlán.

But the Ahuachapaneco team came out with another chip and pressed the pachyderma defense. At 52′ Bryan Paz was able to score the tie but the timely appearance of Mario González left the visitors without a prize, who believed it.

After Arizala’s injury, Rodolfo Zelaya was in charge of carrying the offensive weight of Alianza, who had to score in order not to finish another match suffering from the score and the lack of punch.

With Yaro and Orellana, Eleven put more offensive weapons in the search for a tie when Alianza began to slow down the game against a rival that grew towards the end