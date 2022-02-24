Alianza Lima falls Paolo Guerrero would have received a formal offer from a Major League Soccer team MLS Houston Dynamo FC

The return of Paolo Guerrero to Alianza Lima would not be entirely because the news has come out that the directors of a Major League Soccer team (mls) contacted his representative so that he can arrive in this 2022 season.

YOU CAN SEE: Guerrero has a chance of being called up to the Peruvian National Team for the last double date

According to information from tromethe team that would be interested in having the captain of the Peruvian National Team would be Houston Dynamo F.C.a cast that is already playing friendly matches ahead of its debut in the North American tournament.

In addition, it has also been revealed that the fact that the Bicolor striker traveled to the United States was not only to treat the issue of his knee, but also to pass rigorous medical examinations with said team.

Likewise, said communication medium mentions that, in case of not doing well in the medical tests, Guerrero plans to continue his football career with Lima Alliance.

It should be noted that Paolo Guerrero He has been without a team since he terminated his contract with Inter Porto Alegre last October 2021, and since then, there has been speculation that it could reach several South American clubs, and among them is that of Lima Alliance.

Guerrero will not reach Alianza Lima?