Alianza Lima suffers! Jefferson Farfán underwent knee surgery and lost the Copa Libertadores

The forward of Alianza Lima, Jefferson Farfán underwent knee surgery again in search of an improvement in his physical condition, but this decision harms the sports plans of the ‘Intimate’ club since he will not play any of the 6 matches of the Copa Libertadores.

The ’10’ of Alianza Lima is going through a delicate moment on a physical level that prevents him from playing for the club of his loves, this generates concern in Jefferson Farfán himself as well as coach Carlos Bustos who He urgently needs his figure but the striker is not in optimal condition

conditions for physical issues. This forced the striker to go through an operation.

On March 28, Jeffeerson Farfán underwent surgery on his left knee then that the treatment he had had had no effect in favor of an improvement. At 37 years old, the striker dreams of continuing to play football and considered this return to the operating room necessary.

After the operation, it was learned that Farfán Guadalupe will have to rest and go through medical therapy through injections to the knee, which He forces him to stay home for two months. With this, Alianza Lima will not have it in the continental tournament where it will face River Plate, Colo Colo and Fortaleza.

Jefferson Farfán, forward of Alianza Lima