Alianza Lima suffers! Jefferson Farfán underwent knee surgery and lost the Copa Libertadores

Photo of James James3 hours ago
The forward of Alianza Lima, Jefferson Farfán underwent knee surgery again in search of an improvement in his physical condition, but this decision harms the sports plans of the ‘Intimate’ club since he will not play any of the 6 matches of the Copa Libertadores.

