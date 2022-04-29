Alianza Lima: the worst numbers in the history of the Copa Libertadores that transcend the worst Peruvian streak in the tournament | Sporting Crystal | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

Lima Alliance still living a nightmare without expiry in the Libertadores Cup. The new defeat in the international competition, this time against Fortaleza (2-1) in Brazil, has aggravated what was already known: the blue and white institution has the worst numbers in the history of the competition, a fact that also transcends in the worst Peruvian streak in more than 60 years of participation in this continental event.

At the Castelão Stadium, Alianza Lima had a great chance to rescue a valuable tie. Pablo Lavandeira’s goal in the 70th minute made it 1-1 on the scoreboard and gave the ‘intimate’ hope back, but an oversight in the final stretch of the match cost them too dearly: Hércules (79′) sentenced the Blue and Whites’ fall with the final 2-1.

After that, the negative streak of the La Victoria club extended to 26 consecutive games without winning, establishing itself as the worst of all time in the Copa Libertadores . But that is not the only problem that must be solved in La Victoria.

According to the journalist specialized in statistics, Jesús Chirinos from the portal Son Datos No Opinions, Alianza Lima is the team with the worst goal difference (-137) and one of the teams with the highest losing percentage (60%) in the entire history of international competition. The Victorian club has lost 103 games out of 171 played to date.

It’s been more than 10 years without the Blue and White team celebrating a win in the Copa Libertadores. The last victory of the ‘intimates’ happened on March 13, 2012, when they beat Nacional de Montevideo 1-0 at home. Since then, everything has been gray.

Alianza Lima in Copa Libertadores. ✖️ 26 matches without winning (worst streak).

✖️ 10 years without winning.

✖️ Worst goal difference (-138).

✖️ 60% losses.

✖️ 18 visiting matches without winning.

✖️ Lost 13 of their last 14 matches.

✖️ Won 1 of his last 34 matches. pic.twitter.com/5iH0GbMKsf – They are Data Not Opinions (Jesús Chirinos) (@sondatos_noop) April 28, 2022

In fact, this current Alianza Lima crisis extends to all Peruvian clubs. And it is that, with his defeat this week, along with that of Sporting Cristal, 12 consecutive falls of Peruvian teams have been accumulated in the Copa Libertadores.

According to Jesús Chirinos, in 62 years of history, this is the worst Peruvian streak of successive defeats in the tournament. As if that were not enough, in these 12 lost games, national teams have conceded 25 goals and scored just threea pattern that has been repeated a lot in recent years.

Even until recently, the Peruvian teams accumulated eight consecutive matches without scoring goals, but finally that negative streak was broken when on the second date of this edition both Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal were able to score.

Edition Round Game 2021 Group stage University 0-6 Palmeiras 2021 Group stage Sporting Cristal 0-3 Sao Paulo 2022 Phase 1 Cesar Vallejo 0-1 Olympia 2022 Phase 1 Cesar Vallejo 0-2 Olympia 2022 Phase 2 University 0-2 Barcelona SC 2022 Phase 2 University 0-1 Barcelona SC 2022 Group stage Sporting Cristal 0-2 Flamengo 2022 Group stage Alianza Lima 0-1 River Plate 2022 Group stage Sporting Cristal 1-2 Catholic U. 2022 Group stage Alianza Lima 1-2 Colo Colo 2022 Group stage Sporting Cristal 0-1 Workshops 2022 Group stage Alianza Lima 1-2 Fortaleza TOTAL 12 losses 3 goals for, 25 against

Worst consecutive losing streaks Weather 12 losses 2021 (2) – 2022 (10)* 11 losses 2002 (11) 10 defeat 2000 (1) – 2001 (9) 10 losses 1979 (2) – 1980 (8)

Be that as it may, the crisis in Peruvian football is clear and palpable. The adverse participation in Copa Libertadores is the clearest reflection. At the moment, there is no solution in sight, but the Blue and Whites still have time to redeem themselves and, at least, end this infamous drought of victories in the international competition.