Alianza Lima: these are the rivals of the blue and white club in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022 | RMMD | INTERNATIONAL

Alianza Lima will represent Peru in group F of the Copa Libertadores 2022 and this Friday he met his rivals in the Conmebol draw. The current champion of League 1 will face River Plate (Argentina), Colo Colo (Chile) and Fortaleza (Brazil).

The blue and white club, led by strategist Carlos Bustos, hopes to break a bad streak in this international tournament. In his last three presentations (2018, 2019 and 2020) he did not win and, in each of those, he added only one point.

Likewise, the cast of La Victoria has not won a match since 2012 when they beat Nacional de Uruguay 1-0 in Lima with a goal by José Carlos Fernández. Since then, they have played 23 matches (between previous phases and groups) of which they have added 19 defeats and 4 draws.

It is important to mention that the sports manager of Alianza Lima, José Bellina, mentioned that the team’s goal is to finish third to play the Copa Sudamericana. This was explained by him during an interview with RPP.

When was the last time a Peruvian team got out of the group stage?

The bad streak that persecutes the Peruvian teams in the Copa Libertadores and is to go to the round of 16. The last club to achieve this was Real Garcilaso (Cusco FC) in 2013 when they placed second in Group 6 with 10 points.

Then, in the next phase, they eliminated Nacional de Uruguay. In Peru, the cast led by Fredy García won 1-0 and, in Montevideo, the ‘Dean’ won by the same score. So, both teams went to penalties and the cast from Cusco. Later, in the quarterfinals, Independiente Santa Fe ended their aspirations in said championship.