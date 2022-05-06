Sports

Alianza will not lend its players to the National Team

It is a fact that alliance It is the base team of the National selection for the calls for the different international matches, because through a statement published by the albos, they announced that the team will not lend players to the national team.

The decision was made unanimously by the club’s board of directors chaired by Peter Hernandez. The pachyderms comment that at the time they have put up to seven players at the service of the coaching staff of the different national teams.

The club also published a video about the meeting in which the footballers were also part.




The reason why the team will not give up its players is because of the final phase of Clausura 2022 in which they mention that they are focused on reaching the final.

