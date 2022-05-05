Alias ​​Otoniel: President Iván Duque talks about the capo’s extradition – Government – ​​Politics

President Ivan Duke ruled this Wednesday on the extradition of Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, whom he classified as “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world and a murderer of social leaders.”

At 48 years old, alias Otoniel was the most wanted drug trafficker in the country. The United States Government offered up to five million dollars for information that facilitates the location and capture of him. And in Colombia up to 3,000 million pesos were offered for him.

“Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, has been extradited. This criminal is only comparable to Pablo Escobar. He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world, but also a murderer of social leaders, an abuser of children and adolescents, a murderer of police officers,” said Iván Duque.

The president said that as a candidate for the presidency he promised to capture Othniel and extradite him. “We fulfilled Colombia, there were many years of struggle, of coordinated work and I want to congratulate the Police, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Prosecutor’s Office. Their work allowed that capture and that extradition.

I want to report that Dairo Antonio Úsuga alias ‘Otoniel’ was extradited; the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world, murderer of social leaders and police officers, abuser of children and adolescents. Today legality, the rule of law, the #Public force and justice. pic.twitter.com/K66UhJuWkE – Ivan Duke 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) May 4, 2022

Duque also congratulated the Minister of Defence, the Interior and Justice and the other institutions that worked for said objective. He also thanked the Supreme Court of Justice, the Council of State and the JEP.

“This bandit was extradited to serve the sentences of drug trafficking in the U.S. But I want to make it clear that once he completes those sentences he will return to Colombia to pay for the crimes he committed in our country,” assured the head of state.

And he added: “I also want to make it absolutely clear that this criminal must continue to collaborate with the Colombian authorities that require it in their investigations and investigations. This extradition shows that no one is above the Colombian State, and that it will always be above the rule of law to any criminal”.

“I also want to make it absolutely clear that in our government, narco-terrorists are captured and extradited or they are also discharged. And here the message is very clear to all the structures of the Gulf Clan: Either they submit to the authorities or they will suffer the same fate,” said the president.

