Alibaba, 2nd quarter results disappoint estimates

September quarter results reported Thursday by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) missed Wall Street expectations, driven by a sequential decline in sales in the e-commerce segment.

The cloud business showed excellent performance; the company also issued a forecast for fiscal year 2022 that was lower than consensus estimates.

The key indicators of the second quarter

Alibaba, a company based in Hangzhou (China), announced for the September quarter a turnover of 31.15 billion dollars, up 29.5% on an annual basis; in the previous quarter, revenues had grown 34% year-on-year to $ 31.87 billion.

Excluding the Sun Art consolidation, revenues are up 16% to $ 28.004 billion.

Non-GAAP net income was $ 1.74 per share, down 38% year-on-year and less than the reported $ 2.65 per share in the June quarter.

The results were below consensus estimates, which projected earnings per share of $ 1.93 and revenue of $ 32.05 billion.

For the 12 months ending September 30, 2021, the annual global active consumers of the Alibaba ecosystem stood at 1.24 billion, comprising 953 million consumers in China and 285 million consumers served overseas by Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol and Daraz.

Net cash from operating activities was $ 5.561 billion and non-GAAP free cash flow declined 45% year-on-year to $ 3.451 billion due to lower earnings due to higher investments in some fundamental strategic areas.

The effective tax rate, excluding some items, rose to 24%, leading the company to pay a higher tax burden.

Breakdown of revenues by segment

Commercial sales, which account for 85 percent of total revenue, increased 31 percent to $ 26.57 billion for the quarter; however, the segment saw a sequential decline from the $ 27.92 billion generated in the June quarter.

Ahead of the findings, Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee said he expected revenue from client management and revenue growth from lower than consensus estimates due to negative consumer sentiment due to the impact of lockdowns. and regional uncertainties in the service sector.

The cloud computing business, which accounted for 10% of total revenue, grew 33% to $ 3.11 billion, up from 29% growth in the June quarter.

Revenues from digital media and entertainment and from innovation, initiatives and more were $ 8.08 billion and $ 1.43 million, respectively.

Alibaba’s future prospects

Alibaba currently expects fiscal 2022 revenue to grow 20-23%, below the 27.9% growth forecast by Wall Street, according to reports.

For the fiscal year ending March 2022, analysts, on average, expect non-GAAP earnings of $ 9.29 per share on revenue of $ 141.61 billion.

For the December quarter, analysts expect non-GAAP earnings of $ 3.08 per share and revenue of $ 42.1 billion.

On the recently concluded Singles Day, the company grossed merchandise worth $ 84.54 billion, up from $ 74.1 billion in 2020.

Price movement

Alibaba shares suffered in the face of the regulatory crackdown in China and quickly retreated from the all-time high of $ 319.32 reached on October 27, 2020; shares are down about 31% since the start of the year.

Sell-side analysts find Alibaba’s valuation attractive relative to its fundamental outlook.

Alibaba shares were down 5.63% to $ 152.49 in the pre-market session.