Alibaba and JD down, Evergrande suspends trading

On Monday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) e JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) had a decline in Hong Kong while Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) e Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) gained ground; the actions of Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) were unchanged.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba lost more than 3% and those of rival JD.Com fell more than 1%, while shares of Baidu, Li Auto and Xpeng all rallied including between 1% and almost 6%.

In December, Xpeng reported record numbers in electric vehicle deliveries, beating its local rival Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) for the second consecutive month.

Also the world leader in electric vehicles Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record fourth quarter and annual deliveries that far exceeded analysts’ estimates, despite supply chain disruptions impacting production across the electric vehicle industry.

Monday the index Hang Seng Hong Kong lost ground after a positive start and was down 0.6% at the time of publication; on Friday the index closed up 1.2%.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng index had a decline, led by real estate stocks, after the real estate development company China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) suspended its stock from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but did not provide any explanation.

China Evergrande was ordered to demolish 39 luxury apartments in Hainan province within ten days because the building permit was obtained illegally, according to a Bloomberg report citing local media reports.

The market was also affected by fears of tighter restrictions in Hong Kong and mainland China to stem the wave of Omicron infections.

Meanwhile, investment bank Morgan Stanley said it was “more bullish than consensus estimates” and expects China’s GDP growth to accelerate to 5.5% this year as the country eases its monetary policy, according to reports. from CNBC.

Shares of US-listed Chinese companies closed mostly lower on Friday after major US equity indices ended the session in negative territory, with traders appearing reluctant to make major moves on the last trading day of the year. ‘year.

Shares of Alibaba closed 3.4% lower and Nio shares finished the session in the red by nearly 2.3%.