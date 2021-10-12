News

Alibaba and Nio’s rival, Li Auto, downhill in Hong Kong

On Tuesday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) e Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are all down in Hong Kong, while Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shows a slight increase.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba lost 4% to Hong Kong dollars 161, shares of e-commerce company JD.com fell 1.2% to Hong Kong dollars 307.80 and shares in tech firm Baidu saw a 2.6% decline to Hong Kong dollars 158.40.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Li Auto fell -2.8% to Hong Kong dollars 109.20, while shares in rival Xpeng rose 0.2% to Hong Kong dollars 150.50.

Shares in tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings fell 1.4% to Hong Kong dollars 62.28.

Tuesday the index Hang Seng Hong Kong opened in negative territory, and is down 0.8% at the time of publication; on Monday, the index closed up nearly 2%.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng Index lost ground as the global energy crisis fueled inflation fears.

Even the debt crisis of China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) weighed on investor sentiment after Reuters reported that some of the real estate company’s offshore bondholders did not receive interest payments by Monday’s deadline.

Also, according to the report, Evergrande’s rival companies Modern Land (China) Co. And Sinic Holdings they are trying to postpone the payment deadlines for the bonds.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that China will initiate an inspection of the country’s financial regulators, state-owned banks and insurance companies as part of its efforts to fight corruption.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly lower in US trading places on Monday after major US equity indices posted losses for the second consecutive session; Alibaba’s shares closed up 1.5% while Nio’s shares closed with -0.5%.

Chinese Big Tech stocks, including Alibaba, rallied in Hong Kong on Monday on optimism due to easing regulatory pressure on the sector.

