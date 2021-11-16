Alibaba and Nio’s rival, Xpeng, are down in Hong Kong

On Monday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) e Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) had a decline in Hong Kong; JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) e Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) gained ground as the title Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) was unchanged.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 0.9% to Hong Kong dollars 160.90, shares of e-commerce company JD.com jumped 1.6% to 335 Hong Kong dollars and shares of technology company Baidu also gained 1.6% to 167.50 Hong Kong dollars.

Shares in tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings rose 1.7% to Hong Kong dollars 493.60.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Xpeng fell 2.1% to Hong Kong dollars 190.60, while shares of rival Li Auto were unchanged at Hong Kong dollars 120.80.

Monday the index Hang Seng Hong Kong slid into negative territory after opening higher and was down nearly 0.4% at the time of publication; The index closed 0.3% higher on Friday, extending gains to the fourth consecutive session.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng index observed a retreat despite the publication of better-than-expected data on the Chinese economy; real estate stocks declined on liquidity concerns.

Investors have also remained cautious in view of the virtual meeting between the president of the United States Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping to be held during the day; this is the first ever meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.

Data released Monday showed retail sales in China rose 4.9% year-on-year in October; in the period considered, industrial production grew by 3.5% compared to the same period last year, despite the impact of the widespread COVID-19 outbreaks and the shortage of stocks.

Meanwhile, new home prices in China fell for the second consecutive month in October, down 0.25% from the previous month, MarketWatch reported.

The real estate development company Sunac China Holdings Limited raised approximately $ 953 million through the sale of new shares and the disposal of a stake in its real estate management division, Bloomberg reported; the raising of capital has raised fears of possible debt defaults by the major Chinese real estate companies.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly higher in US trade on Friday after major US equity indices finished the session in positive territory.

Shares of Alibaba closed down nearly 0.6%, while Nio’s shares closed up 1.1%.