Alibaba, Baidu, Xpeng, Li Auto positive in Hong Kong

On Tuesday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) e Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose in Hong Kong while JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) e Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) have lost ground.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba gained 0.2% to Hong Kong dollars 157.60 while shares of e-commerce company JD.com fell 2.2% to 299 Hong Kong dollars; shares of technology company Baidu rose 0.8% to Hong Kong dollars 157.20.

Shares of Tencent Holdings fell 0.3% to Hong Kong dollars 462.40; The tech conglomerate is expected to report third quarter earnings results on Wednesday.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Xpeng gained nearly 2% to Hong Kong dollars 182.60, and shares in rival Li Auto were up 1.7% to Hong Kong dollars 122.20.

During the day today the Chinese startup of electric vehicles Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is expected to report third quarter financial results.

The index Hang Seng Hong Kong showed a decline after a positive start and was flat at the time of publication; the index closed down 0.4% on Monday.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng Index is unchanged as investors have taken a cautious stance ahead of the earnings reports of some index heavyweights such as Tencent, Xiaomi and Meituan in the coming days.

Earnings results should give an idea of ​​how Chinese tech companies fared after Beijing’s regulatory crackdown.

Fears about China’s troubled real estate sector also remain center of attention: two holders of offshore bonds issued by a division of the highly undue property development firm China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) have not yet received payment of the coupons that were officially due on Saturday, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The stock market opened higher after the South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong will fully reopen its land border with China for quarantine-free travel by June next year.

On Monday, the Chinese State Council think tank held a meeting with several real estate development companies and banks in the city of Shenzhen, according to a Reuters report; the meeting was attended by real estate developers China Vanke Group and Kaisa Group, as well as banks such as China Citic Bank and Ping An Bank.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly higher in US trade on Monday after major US equity indices finished the session at record highs.

Shares in Alibaba closed up nearly 2.2% and Nio’s shares closed up 2.2%.

