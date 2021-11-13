Alibaba drop in Hong Kong; on JD, Tencent, Xpeng, Li Auto

Friday the shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) e Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose in Hong Kong while Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) has lost ground.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 0.4% to Hong Kong dollars 162.60, shares in rival JD.com rose 5% to Hong Kong dollars 329 and the company’s shares technology Baidu had a 1.9% increase to HKD 163.50.

JD.Com said that, as of midnight on November 11, the transaction volume at this year’s Singles’ Day shopping event totaled a record 349.1 billion yuan ($ 55.3 billion ) on its platform; this is an increase from last year’s transaction volume of 271.54 billion yuan ($ 43 billion).

Meanwhile, Alibaba said sales on its platform on Singles’ Day this year stood at a record 540.3 billion yuan ($ 84.5 billion), up from 74. , $ 1 billion last year.

The actions of Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) rose 1.9% to Hong Kong dollars 486.80.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Xpeng rose 8.7% to Hong Kong dollars 190.70 and shares of rival Li Auto gained 2.1% to Hong Kong dollars 120.30.

Friday the index Hang Seng Hong Kong opened in positive territory and was up 0.4% at the time of publication; The index closed up more than 1% on Thursday, extending gains to the third consecutive session.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng Index is rising amid optimism that Beijing could ease regulatory crackdowns on the tech and real estate sectors, ahead of the release of important economic data next week.

Record Singles’ Day 2021 sales reported by Alibaba and JD.Com also improved investor sentiment.

Shares of real estate development companies rose following news that Chinese policymakers could ease restrictions on financing for development companies.

Meantime, Didi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is preparing to reintroduce its ride-hailing and other apps to China by the end of this year on the basis of expectations that Chinese regulatory authorities will conclude investigations into the company regarding the security of its data. , as reported by Reuters.

Shares of Chinese companies closed sharply higher in US trade on Thursday despite major US equity indices close more or less unchanged.

Shares of Alibaba closed up almost 2.4% and those of Nio closed with + 6.7%.