Alibaba gets on the metaverse bandwagon with gaming division

The metaverse has created quite a stir, with technology and cryptocurrency projects aiming straight at this virtual world. Unwilling to lag behind, China’s Internet tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) is working on the blueprint for its own metaverse.

What happened

According to the South China Morning Post, Alibaba registered a new company called in Beijing Yuanjing Shengsheng to test the gaming potential of the metaverse.

Yuanjing Shensheng was registered as a software development and services company, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan ($ 1.6 million), the report said, citing public records monitoring firm Tianyancha.

A report surfaced in the local press, citing an anonymous member of Alibaba staff said the division is likely to focus on the metaverse.

The developments, according to the report, underline Alibaba’s intention to take a leap into the metaverse following what has already been done by its Chinese rivals, including Tencent Holdings ADR (PNK: TCEHY), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) e NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES).

The establishment of this division is aimed at leveraging the company’s edge and cloud computing technology to establish the essential infrastructure of the metaverse, the South China Morning Post reports, quoting an Omdia analyst.

Alibaba has already submitted applications to register Chinese terms for ‘Ali Metaverse’, ‘Taobao Metaverse’ and ‘DingDing Metaverse’, claims the report.

Because it is important

The term ‘metaverse’ was coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 science fiction novel ‘Snow Crash’; it is an online virtual world that uses augmented reality, virtual reality, holographic avatars and 3D video to offer an alternative to the real world experience.

Social media giant Facebook recently rebranded itself Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), emphasizing the emphasis on the metaverse.

The graphics chip giant Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced Omniverse, a key enabler / platform for metaverse development in a wide range of vertical applications: industrial, manufacturing, design, engineering and autonomous vehicles / robots; The metaverse could provide Nvidia with a $ 10 billion progressive market opportunity over the next five years, Aaron Rakers, analyst at Wells Fargo, said in a recent statement.

Chinese search engine Baidu reportedly said it plans to host its annual AI developer conference this year. ‘Create 2021’ on the Xirang app; The company said the app will allow up to 100,000 attendees to experience immersive and interactive sound and visual effects at the same time.

Alibaba’s initiatives come at a time when Chinese regulators are putting pressure on online gaming companies; Alibaba itself has been the victim of some regulatory crackdowns that have escalated since the end of last year and have left society in a battered state.

Price movement

Alibaba shares were up 3.48% to $ 126.55 at their last check on Tuesday afternoon.