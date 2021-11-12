Alibaba hits sales record: $ 8.5 billion on “Singles’ Day”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Alibaba hit $ 84.5 billion in sales during the special shopping event on November 11 (11/11), the so-called “Singles’ Day”. The record of 74 billion in 2020 has been swept away, despite the Hangzhou group facing tight government regulations and the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the difficulties of the global supply chain. The largest shopping event in the world bleaches Prime Day, Cyber ​​Monday and Black Friday, which combined reached $ 30.7 billion. About 290 thousand brands took part in the festival, for the second consecutive year organized over several days, from 1 to 11 November. Rival JD.com reported sales of $ 48.7 billion.

A slower growth for the Chinese giant

For Alibaba Group, the glass is still half full: sales grew by 8.5%, the slowest growth rate ever. Since 2009, when Alibaba founded the festival in 2009 and turned it into the biggest shopping party in the world, the increase has always been double-digit. This time, the choice made in 2020 to spread the event over several days was not enough.

The knot of raw materials

Before the sales period began, analysts had said they expected Alibaba to report a minor increase in gross merchandise volume this year, in light of slowing retail sales, supply shortages, the energy crisis and Covid lockdowns. -19. The festival which saw the best deals concentrated in two discount periods, November 1 to 3 and November 11, has become an important indicator of consumer sentiment in the second largest economy in the world.

The eye on social responsibility

This year, Alibaba has further played down on prices and accelerated on promotion. With an eye to social responsibility: Alibaba urged viewers of a three-hour livestream to click “like” and help raise 1 million yuan ($ 156,359.90) for an 81-hectare elephant reserve in southwestern Mexico. Rural China.