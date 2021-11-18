Alibaba, JD, Xpeng and Li Auto in red in Hong Kong

Thursday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) e Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) recorded a decline in Hong Kong.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 4.7% to Hong Kong dollars 157, shares of e-commerce company JD.com fell 3.3% to 323, Hong Kong dollars 80 and shares in tech firm Baidu plummeted 8.1% to Hong Kong dollars 155.90

Shares in tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings fell -2.6% to Hong Kong dollars 496.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Xpeng lost 3.6% to Hong Kong dollars 190.30 and Li Auto shares fell 0.7% to Hong Kong dollars 127.90.

Thursday theHang Seng index Hong Kong opened in red and was down 1.3% at the time of publication; The index closed 0.3% lower on Wednesday, ending six consecutive positive sessions.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng Index extended the previous session’s losses as investors focused on this week’s earnings results from Chinese tech giants, which are expected to be weak.

These findings are estimated to show the impact of Beijing’s year-long regulatory crackdown on big techs, as well as the slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

Baidu reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, while revenues missed analysts’ estimates; in addition, the company has published guidance on revenues for the fourth quarter with an average point below the estimates, citing limited “corporate visibility” as the reason.

Alibaba’s second-quarter earnings are expected to decline by 17%, according to a Bloomberg report; the company is expected to report quarterly results later in the day.

Meanwhile, the highly indebted real estate development company China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) will sell its entire stake in film and television streaming company HengTen Network Holdings for approximately $ 273.5 million, Reuters reported.

China Huarong Asset Management Co., a struggling Chinese asset management firm, said it plans to raise new capital worth 42 billion yuan ($ 6.6 billion) by selling shares to a state-owned consortium led by Citic Group.

Shares of Chinese companies closed significantly lower in US trading on Wednesday after major US equity indices closed in negative territory.

Shares of Alibaba closed nearly 4.1% in the red and those of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed down nearly 2.5%.

