Alicante brings together health specialists at the XXV Congress of Internal Medicine of the CV

The Councilor for Security, José Ramón González, recalls the work of the sector in the worst moments of the pandemic, pointing out that “they were able to lead large multidisciplinary teams and save many lives, facing a totally unknown disease”

Alicante, September 23, 2022. Over the next two days, the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine brings together more than a hundred specialists and scientists from all over Spain at the XXV Congress of Internal Medicine of the Valencian Community. The Councilor for Security, José Ramón González, attended the inauguration where he assured that “the work of internists is fundamental because they face very complex patients on a daily basis whose diagnoses are very difficult, and they are required to be highly prepared and trained. to offer a quick diagnosis and the best possible treatment”.

José Ramón González has intervened in this event, which brings together the best healthcare professionals from September 23 to 24 at the Provincial Auditorium (ADDA), and has congratulated the organizers for “the quality and exceptional level of the professionals who meet to debate and vindicate the role of internal medicine, and show the advances, clinical scenarios and research of a specialty, which is characterized by its global and integrating vision of all medical pathologies”.

Specifically, this congress has been held for twenty-five years in the Valencian Community, and it becomes more important since it has not been held for the last two years, due to the SARS-CoV pandemic. Councilor José Ramón González has recalled the work of the sector in the worst moments of the pandemic, pointing out that “they were able to lead large multidisciplinary teams, save many lives and faced a totally unknown disease that has ended the lives of more than 6 ,4 million people in the world”.

More than 120 professionals who also belong to other specialties such as Family and Community Medicine, Nursing, participate in the congress, covering the most relevant topics with talks, not only local but national conferences, as well as practical workshops to learn from close.

Likewise, in the official act it was made clear that public administrations and scientific societies must work together to find the tools that provide solutions to the challenges of the future in internal medicine.

Internal Medicine is a specialty of the hospital and cross-cutting field that is essential for the proper functioning of any hospital. Internists are specialists in the management of hospitalized patients, whatever the cause of admission, as well as in the follow-up of them and of patients who do not require hospitalization, from outpatient consultations.

The SMICV congress, which this year reaches its XXV edition, should serve as a platform for the dissemination of new treatments for the most prevalent diseases, as well as their management from a more global point of view. We must not forget the training of the youngest internists who are the ones who, for the most part, attend this important event for us.

The purpose of this congress is to update and update scientific research and advances in diseases that have a great impact on the population in order to achieve, together, to build an increasingly better National Health System for both professionals as patients.