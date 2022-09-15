Health
Alicante hosts tomorrow the I European Forum on Artificial Intelligence for Health, Well-being and Inclusion of people | Leader in Social Information
The 1st European Forum on Artificial Intelligence for People’s Health, Well-being and Inclusion will arrive in Alicante for the first time this Friday, September 16, to reward the talent that applies technology for the benefit of people’s health and inclusion. people.
