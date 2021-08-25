Alice and her enchanted world Closes ‘the curtain’ at the oratory – Chronicle

CARRARA

‘Alice’ will enchant Avenza tonight. The Pro Loco Avenza association on the Francigena, in collaboration with the parish of San Pietro in Avenza, the Public Assistance of Avenza and the Municipality of Carrara, has organized for the summer season, the usual “Cine Pic-nic” event which has had a great success. It is a film program for children, aimed at families with outdoor projections, which take place in the sports field of the parish oratory of Avenza, in via XXIV Maggio, every Wednesday at 9 pm (opening of the lawn for picnics and games from 7 pm) with free admission. The only recommendation: attendees must bring a blanket or beach towel to sit down. The organizers say it is important to respect the rules for the fight against contagion following the new anticovid directives, in fact it will be mandatory to show the Green pass.

The screening program ends tonight at 9pm with the hugely successful film “Alice in Wonderland” directed by Tim Burton with Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Anne Hathaway, Helen Bonham Carter.









