Alice Campello looks like a pregnant belly and does not hide how much she misses Álvaro Morata

Alice Campello shows us, once again, how good the maternity curves. The model is radiant and is obvious as her interior grows what will be her first daugtherwho will join their three brothers They also look forward to it. The influencer Italian was photographed this weekend, with her cell phone in front of the mirror, to show off a pregnancy that seems to carry out a thousand wonders and with great desire for it to come to fruition.

Although there is still time for her to give birth, the Alvaro Morata’s wife does not hesitate to immortalize her tummy to show how her pregnancy status. On this occasion, we saw her showing off her tummy in a nice short tight white dress and matching bag, dark striped jacket and tall black boots. These are moments of great happiness for her and her family, although these days she logically notices the absence of her husband at her house.

The Atlético de Madrid striker is concentrated since last Monday with the Spanish selection, on the occasion of the two matches played by the national team corresponding to the UEFA Nations League. The first of them, against Switzerlandwas played this Saturday night at the La Romareda stadium (Zaragoza) with an unexpected final result of 1-2 against our team.

After his trip to the capital tomorrow, the team will travel to Portugal to be measured on Tuesday in Braga against the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo in a decisive clash facing the resolution of this league. For Alice Campello, the fact of being temporarily separated from her partner only increases her wish to see you again sooner.

This is how she expressed it herself, when she shared a beautiful picture in black and white where we see the scorer of ‘La Roja’ kissing the tummy of his wife. “I miss you so much”, she tells her crush while conveying how much she loves him. Despite the distance, the model and her children have been able to spend this week at the Las Rozas soccer city (Madrid) where she meets the 29-year-old crack with her teammates.

“The fate of my life”confessed this from the lawn of the training fields after receiving a special visit from his wife and three children, who were dressed like his dad with the kit of Spain.

Expanding the family is a dream come true for Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata, who also feel full because the baby that is on the way is a girl. wait for the princess of the house after the arrival of the twins Leonard and Alexander in 2018 and the small Edward in 2020.

There are still a few months for the couple to see the face of their baby, whose birth is scheduled for January, but they have already started with the preparations. For example, this summer they announced what their daughter will be called and, after hesitating between Vittoria, Lia, Africa or Beautifulthey finally opted for the latter.

