Alice Coote and Julius Drake hit the mark in Schubert

Franz Schubert (1797-1828): An den Mond, D.259; Wanderers Nachtlied I (Der du von dem Himmel bist), D.224; Im FrühlingD.882, The ZwergD.771; StandchenD.957; SeligkeitD.443; AbendsternD.806; Der Tod und das MädchenD.531; Litanei über das Fest Aller SeelenD.343; Rastlose LiebeD.138; GanymzedD.544; An SilviaD.891; The MusensohnD.764; Lachen und WeinenD.777; ErlkönigD.328; Nacht und TräumeD.827; Auf dem Wasser zu singenD.774; Im AbendrotD.799; FrühlingsglaubeD.686; Wanderers Nachtlied II (Über allen Gipfeln), D.768; An den Mond, D.2396. Alice Coote (mezzo-soprano); Julius Drake (piano). 2022. 71’36. Presentation texts in English, sung texts in German and English. Hyperion CDA68169

The excellent mezzo Alice Coote and her no less excellent compatriot and partner (we dare not use the term accompanist here), the subtle Julius Drake, offer us a very beautiful and generous anthology of Schubertian lied.

Schubert’s melody has not ceased to attract the greatest singers since the dawn of sound recording and it is good -even if some will forever retain an unwavering allegiance to certain performers of a more or less recent past- to see how one of the best vocalists of the middle generation approaches this type of repertoire today.

We might as well announce it right away, this publication is a great success. First, by its intelligent programming which mixes with interest some of the author’s best-known Lieder (The Alder King, The Maiden and Deaththe famous Serenade) with other well-known or lesser-known ones, such as the Litanei über das Fest Aller Seelen (Litany on All Saints’ Day).

The British mezzo who puts her beautiful silky timbre at the service of this tricky genre that is the lied finds with a natural confusing a happy middle ground between the priority granted to the beautiful song or that to confer on the dramatic declamation rather than on the melodic line. On a purely vocal level, Alice Coote demonstrates a magnificent mezzo with light colors and homogeneous registers as well as an irreproachable technical mastery. Always articulating with care, she makes every word of the poems heard perfectly, impeccably embedded in a melodic line led, thanks to a perfectly controlled breathing, with great certainty and without the slightest distortion. What’s more, she shows herself to be fine and sensitive interpreter of a music of which she seizes the character of intimacy and confidence to perfection. While her general approach is not to turn these pieces into mini-dramas, she nevertheless ventures to play the four protagonists of Le Roi des Alders – the narrator, the child, the father and the King – by skilfully varying her timbre to each of them, but without falling into caricature.

Similarly, Alice Coote avoids all sentimentality in the Serenade rendered with great elegance but without the slightest sentimentality, and she is also sensitive to the hustle and bustle of Rastlose Liebe or in the process of The Musensohn.

In Auf dem Wasser zu singen, she renders very well -perfectly helped by Julius Drake, a partner as attentive as he is imaginative- the rocking of the boat like the ebb and flow of the water. The singer is particularly engaging in the pantheistic hymn that is the splendid and deep Im Abendroton a poem by the little known Karl Lappe.

We will have understood: this disc -which we also wonder why Hyperion waited almost five years to release it- deserves its place in the discotheque of any fan of the genre.

Sound 10 – Booklet 9 – Repertoire 10 – Interpretation 9