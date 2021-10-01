News

Alice in the city 2021, the program: from Johnny Depp to Bella Thorne

Posted on
The program of the nineteenth edition of Alice In The City, autonomous section of the Rome Film Fest which will take place from 14 to 24 October 2021.

The opening film had already been announced: it is Ghostbusters: Legacy from Jason Reitman, which will be presented as a European premiere. Just as the presence of Johnny Depp with a double appointment: the presentation of the Puffins series and a meeting in which the iconic characters that the actor has brought to the screen during these thirty years and who have been able to fascinate more than a generation will be honored.

Among the other films that had already been announced we highlight the highly anticipated Beautiful by Mamoru Hosoda e Petite Maman from Céline Sciamma. With some “tunes” that also involved the very recent Venice Film Festival, Alice In The City presents itself with a very rich program that will unfold on various locations: from the Auditorium Parco della Musica to that of Conciliazione.

Below we leave you with the complete program:

Opening film

Ghostbusters: Legacy by Jason Reitman

Competition

Beautiful soul by Dario Albertini
Belfast by Kenneth Branagh
Beautiful by Mamoru Hosoda
The Hive by Christophe Hermans
My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová
Olga by Elie Grappe
Petite maman by Céline Sciamma
Prayers for the Stolen by Tatiana Huezo
Softie by Samuel Theis
The Justice of Bunny King by Gaysorn Thavat

Out of competition

Cusp by Parker Hill, Isabel Bethencourt
Future by Alice Rohrwacher, Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi
Souad by Ayten Amin
The Crusade by Louis Garrel

Special screenings

Cow by Andrea Arnold
Lamb by Vladimir Jóhannsson

Panorama Italia – Competition

The legionnaire by Hleb Papou
Brotherhood by Francesco Montagner
Let’s Kiss – Franco Grillini, the story of a gentle revolution by Filippo Vendemmiati
Modern sacred by Lorenzo Pallotta
The den by Beatrice Baldacci
Takeaway by Renzo Carbonera
Natural left-handed by Salvatore Allocca
Like before by Tommy Weber
Body to body by Maria Iovine
War Is Over by Stefano Obino

Panorama Italia – Special screenings

Always more beautiful by Claudio Norza
Dog years by Fabio Mollo
A doctor’s night by Guido Chiesa
One more world by Luigi Pane

Special events

Dear Evan Hansen by Stephen Chbosky
Time Is Up by Elisa Amoruso
Puffins (web series) by Giuseppe Squillaci
The Addams Family 2 by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon
Lizzy and Red by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubenicek
Ron – An unscheduled friend by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez
Where Is Anne Frank? by Ari Folman

Tunes

Atlantis by Yuri Ancarani
Costa Brava by Mounia Akl
The girl flew by Wilma Labate
But nuit by Antoinette Boulat
Cryptozoo by Dash Shaw
From the Wild Sea by Robin Petré
Stop-Zemlia by Kateryna Gornostai

