Alice in the city 2021, the program: from Johnny Depp to Bella Thorne

The program of the nineteenth edition of Alice In The City, autonomous section of the Rome Film Fest which will take place from 14 to 24 October 2021.

The opening film had already been announced: it is Ghostbusters: Legacy from Jason Reitman, which will be presented as a European premiere. Just as the presence of Johnny Depp with a double appointment: the presentation of the Puffins series and a meeting in which the iconic characters that the actor has brought to the screen during these thirty years and who have been able to fascinate more than a generation will be honored.

Among the other films that had already been announced we highlight the highly anticipated Beautiful by Mamoru Hosoda e Petite Maman from Céline Sciamma. With some “tunes” that also involved the very recent Venice Film Festival, Alice In The City presents itself with a very rich program that will unfold on various locations: from the Auditorium Parco della Musica to that of Conciliazione.

Below we leave you with the complete program:

Opening film

• Ghostbusters: Legacy by Jason Reitman

Competition

• Beautiful soul by Dario Albertini

• Belfast by Kenneth Branagh

• Beautiful by Mamoru Hosoda

• The Hive by Christophe Hermans

• My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová

• Olga by Elie Grappe

• Petite maman by Céline Sciamma

• Prayers for the Stolen by Tatiana Huezo

• Softie by Samuel Theis

• The Justice of Bunny King by Gaysorn Thavat

Out of competition

• Cusp by Parker Hill, Isabel Bethencourt

• Future by Alice Rohrwacher, Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi

• Souad by Ayten Amin

• The Crusade by Louis Garrel

Special screenings

• Cow by Andrea Arnold

• Lamb by Vladimir Jóhannsson

Panorama Italia – Competition

• The legionnaire by Hleb Papou

• Brotherhood by Francesco Montagner

• Let’s Kiss – Franco Grillini, the story of a gentle revolution by Filippo Vendemmiati

• Modern sacred by Lorenzo Pallotta

• The den by Beatrice Baldacci

• Takeaway by Renzo Carbonera

• Natural left-handed by Salvatore Allocca

• Like before by Tommy Weber

• Body to body by Maria Iovine

• War Is Over by Stefano Obino

Panorama Italia – Special screenings

• Always more beautiful by Claudio Norza

• Dog years by Fabio Mollo

• A doctor’s night by Guido Chiesa

• One more world by Luigi Pane

Special events

• Dear Evan Hansen by Stephen Chbosky

• Time Is Up by Elisa Amoruso

• Puffins (web series) by Giuseppe Squillaci

• The Addams Family 2 by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon

• Lizzy and Red by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubenicek

• Ron – An unscheduled friend by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez

• Where Is Anne Frank? by Ari Folman

Tunes

• Atlantis by Yuri Ancarani

• Costa Brava by Mounia Akl

• The girl flew by Wilma Labate

• But nuit by Antoinette Boulat

• Cryptozoo by Dash Shaw

• From the Wild Sea by Robin Petré

• Stop-Zemlia by Kateryna Gornostai