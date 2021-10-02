Alice in the City returns to the Auditorium and brings Johnny Depp

Looking for a baby look. And beyond the pain of these years. But, first of all, an emotional parenthesis: “After years we come back here in Auditorium where we started many years ago and it is a huge emotion. After all, it is only thanks to passionate people, able to throw their hearts over the obstacle and to the institutions that continue to support us despite the difficulties and also to private partners, all have helped us in these difficult times in which being in the room becomes a gesture. revolutionary. And the desire is to bring not only the children but also the adults into the dining room and bring everyone back to being children “. Word of Fabia Bettini who directs, together with Gianluca Giannelli, the XIX edition of Alice in the city, under the Rome Film Festival, from 14 to 24 October, organized by the PlayTown Roma Cultural Association, with the support of the Directorate General Cinema of the MiC, of ​​the Lazio Region, of Arsial – Regional Agency for the Development and Innovation of Agriculture of Lazio, of the Municipality of Rome in collaboration with the Cinema for Rome Foundation and the Auditorium della Conciliazione.

Alice in the city

And, then, ready and go with a program that “rejects closed spaces, rejects borders and looks for stories and films that fly and glide over places of the soul, films to be enjoyed all together, no longer at home as it was in the last two years but to the cinema – says Bettini – and, above all, to films that we will accompany by the hand, for this reason we will re-propose films passed at the Venice Film Festival and other films will arrive from the Berlinale, because Alice wants to cross borders “.

European preview of “Ghostbusters: Legacy”

Ready and go with the European preview of “Ghostbusters: Legacy” which opens the festival and with the great international authors, from Kenneth Branagh to Céline Sciamma, from Louis Garrel to Andrea Arnold, with the highly anticipated meetings with Johnny Depp (which will arrive on the 17th) and with Achille Lauro and Frank Matano, with Italian cinema, with the films of Dario Albertini, Fabio Mollo, Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher, with two important restorations, “All the fault of Paradise” and “Toxic love”, and with the great animation that will give us “Belle”, the new film by Ari Folman, the robot Ron, not to mention, of the sequel “The Addams Family 2”. And to all this are added the 10 works in the Young Adult Competition and the 4 Out of Competition, 10 films and 4 special screenings in Panorama Italia, including ‘Takeaway’ by Renzo Carbonera with an important role for the late Libero de Rienzo, 8 Events Specials, the Sintonie section in collaboration with Venezia 78 and the Berlinale 2021,

3 TV series, 4 restorations and 20 short films. But that is not all. As the two directors are keen to underline: “In addition to the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Alice also expands to the Auditorium della Conciliazione, the Savoy cinema and the Casa del Cinema and this year the festival will be more popular and inclusive than ever and with the president Anna Foglietta we will do a lot of social activities. It is no coincidence that we open with Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters: Legacy’ which is a bit of a closing of a circle because it is a film of a son that takes up the old ‘Ghostbusters’ of his father and this is a perfect opening to involve the city all. But we will also have fun with the preview of ‘The Addams Family 2’ which will be accompanied by Loredana Bertè. And, among the many special events I want to remember ‘Where is Anna Frank?’, A film that mixes the historical, the supernatural and the contemporary, as well as ‘Time is up’ by Elisa Amoruso who returns to the festival ”.

Competition

And the contest? “The 10 films in the competition create a very strong relationship between the imagination and life, they take adolescence into consideration as a dimension in which to explore many existential implications. Like the film by Dario Albertini, ‘Anima bella’, the only Italian film in competition, a deep and authentic look at family relationships, but also on a world suspended between the nostalgia of a rural Italy and a place of the soul that, through the protagonist (Madalina Di Fabio) gives us the image of a pain that comes from a betrayed trust. In ‘Petite Maman’ childhood collides with the cycle of life and death and Céline Sciamma shows us a new stage in her research on the great rites of passage of life, relying on the suspended time of the fairy tale to tell the elaboration of the first mourning and about the love for a mother and the memory for a grandmother. While it is a journey into memory that Kenneth Branagh in ‘Belfast’ transforms into an autobiographical tale made up of moments that reconstruct his coming-of-age history during the Northern Irish turmoil of the late 1960s, with Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and the newcomer Jude Hill and references to the great nineteenth-century literature of Dickens or a certain tradition of classic fairy tales. Also for Samuel Theis childhood is a serious and tumultuous moment and in his second work ‘Softie’ he manages to capture the rich inner life of a child who tries to face his sexuality. And then there are female stories like ‘Prayers for the stolen’ by Mexican Tatiana Huezo or ‘Olga’ by Elie Grappe,which in its debut (already nominated for the Swiss Academy Award 2022 for best foreign film), brings with it the revolutionary message of a young gymnast, when she will have to test herself on equipment but also make important choices. While a radical choice is the one told in ‘My Sunny Maad’, the story of Helena who, as a Western woman who marries an Afghan man, must move to post-Taliban Kabul and accept fundamental changes in life starting from her status as a wife. But there will also be ‘La Ruche’ directed by Christophe Hermans, a reflection on life and death; on the good, on the evil and on the different that we always carry inside, under the masks. And ‘The Justice of Bunny King’ also talks about the complexity of family ties and raises reflections on life and possible ways of being in the world, telling of a mother who refuses to give up. And to report also one of the most important directors of animation cinema in the world, Mamoru Hosoda, who returns to Alice nella città with his new and long-awaited souls ‘Belle’, transporting us to a hyper-technological world and the double life of a 17-year-old high school student ”. And if you please.

SILVIA DI PAOLA