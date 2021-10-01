Alice in the City, with Belfast, Depp and the Addams Family – Cinema

ROME – In the competition, leading titles such as Belfast by Kenneth Branagh (in co-production with the Rome Film Fest), already winner in Toronto and launched for the Oscars, and Petite maman by Celine Sciamma (also the protagonist of a meeting), recently awarded a San Sebastian, but also the latest film starring Piera degli Esposti, Anima bella by Dario Albertini. Masterclasses with stars such as Johnny Depp (October 17) on the profession of the actor and his most famous comic roles, or cult authors such as Mamoru Hosoda, which brings Belle into the competition and Andrea Arnold who presents the documentary Cow on the female life cycle. Other pop names that will arrive for their films, such as Achille Lauro (Dog Years), Frank Matano (A Doctor’s Night) and Louis Garrel (The crusade). The opening already announced with Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Legacy, and among the special events the second animated chapter of the Addams Family. Among the strengths of the Alice nella città program is the autonomous and parallel section dedicated to the younger audience of the Rome International Film Festival (14 – 24 October).

‘Alice’ which this year will take place both at the Auditorium Parco della Musica and at the Auditorium Conciliazione “will be open to the city, inclusive and participatory. Let’s go back to party thinking about the public, also to help them get back into the room” says Fabia Bettini , director of the section with Gianluca Giannelli. In the ‘Panorama Italia’ competition, we range from winning titles in Locarno, the legionnaire by Hleb Papou and Brotherhood by Francesco Montagner, to two films that tackle sport from a new perspective, Takeaway by Renzo Carbonera, one of the latest interpretations of Libero de Rienzo and Mancino Naturale by Salvatore Allocca with Claudia Gerini, mother of a football talent. Other appointments include a tribute to Francesco Nuti with the restored version of All the fault of paradise, for which the Nuti family and Giovanni Veronesi will arrive, and the restoration of a cult like Amore Tossico by Claudio Caligari. “We want to combine leisure, entertainment, reflection, great authors and stories loved by the youngest” explain the two directors In San Sebastian there was some protest (linked to the accusations against the actor of his ex-wife Amber Heard, ed) for the presence of Johnny Depp, have you heard any rumors against it? “None, just great support, from mothers to 15-year-old daughters” explains Bettini. The actor will also talk about the animated web series (scheduled) dedicated to children, Puffins, in which he is Johnny Puff.

Along with the Festa del Cinema, Alice presents among the special events Dear Evan Hansen, the controversial adaptation of the cult musical on Broadway, directed by Stephen Chbosky, starring Ben Platt (former actor on stage), Amy Adams and Julianne Moore. “For the closing, another film for the general public will arrive, again in co-production with the Rome Festival, which we will announce later”. Among the other most anticipated titles, the teen romance Time is up by Elisa Amoruso, with Bella Thorne and her partner in life, Benjamin Mascolo (Benji); the author animation of Where is Anne Frank? by Ari Folman; the friendship between a child and a talking and walking digital device in Ron – An unscheduled friend and the preview of Semper più bello, the final chapter of the teen dramedy trilogy with Ludovica Francesconi. There is no lack of current events, from the social drama about a love in a pandemic Un mondo in più by Luigi Pane to the documentary by Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher, Futura, exploration of the idea of ​​the future of girls and boys between 15 and 20 years met on a long trip to Italy. Finally, Sintonie returns, a selection of works in collaboration with Venezia 78 and the Berlinale and space is given to the serial story for the new generations, with titles such as the Canadian comedy drama Sort of and the Turkish fantasy drama Hamlet.