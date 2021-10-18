News

Alice in Wonderland, that’s why Anne Hathaway turned down the lead role

With Alice in Wonderland Tim Burton put on an incredible parade of stars: in the film based on the famous tale by Lewis Carroll there are names like Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Alan Rickman, Christopher Lee, the inevitable Helena Bonham Carter and, of course, a splendid Anne Hathaway in the role of the White Queen.

Not everyone knows, however, that the star of Interstellar and The Devil Wears Prada could have played a even more important role in Burton’s film: the actress was in fact one of the director’s first choices because of the role of the protagonist Alice.

To make him change his mind, however, it was Hathaway herself: the actress of Love and Other Remedies, in fact, believed that the protagonist outlined by Carroll was excessively similar to many other characters already played in the course of his career. Our Anne, however, was absolutely enthusiastic about the idea of ​​being able to work with a director like Tim Burton, so she was happy to accept the role of the White Queen, evidently considered more stimulating than that of the character then played by Mia Wasikowska.

Would you have liked to have seen Anne Hathaway in the role of Alice or do you think that, all in all, things have turned out for the best? Tell us yours in the comments! To find out more, however, here is our review of Alice in Wonderland.

