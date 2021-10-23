Alice nella città, another 800 seats available for Johnny Depp’s masterclass

After the assault on the box office of fans of Johnny Depp for the masterclass scheduled for Sunday 17 October at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, Alice nella Città offers 800 more seats to the actor’s fans increasing the capacity of the hall to one hundred percent (1600 seats for total seats).

For Johnny Depp fans too chance to win a dinner with the star. The initiative is carried out in collaboration with TaTaTu, the first social platform that promotes the sharing economy of data by rewarding users with TTU Coin for viewing social media content and activities. 2 live auctions are starting today to give platform users the opportunity to participate in the Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment Gala Dinner in honor of Johnny Depp.

At dinner with Johnny Depp

These are the ways to participate:

– Download the app or go to www.tatatu.com

– Sign up for free and receive your first 50 TTU Coins

– Invite your friends so that they too can earn TTU Coins for free and let you earn many more

– Post photos and videos to grow your portfolio

– On October 13th and 14th, connect to TaTaTu from a browser or app and bid on TTU Coin

– The user who makes the highest bid before the auction expires will win the participation in the gala dinner. All in TTU Coin and without any payment

Johnny Depp will be a guest in the XIX edition from Alice in the City, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini And Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October 2021 in two exceptional locations: theAuditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the duration of the event, also theConciliation Auditorium, which already hosted the European premiere of Maleficent – Mistress of Evil in the presence of Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Johnny Depp will arrive in the capital to present “Puffins”, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment And spin off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”. The series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the puffin hero: Johnny Puff.

Loved by the Alice nella Città audience, who have been asking to meet him for years, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors of always from “Edward scissor hands” to “The Chocolate Factory“, Passing through the film series”The Pirates of the Caribbean” it’s still “Alice in Wonderland“,”Alice through the looking glass” And “Neverland – A dream for life“.