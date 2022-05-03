Alicia Cervantes said how much she earned in Women’s Atlas: She was leaving in passage

Alice Cervantestoday ahead of the Chivas and two-time scoring champion, she started in the Women’s MX League with the t-shirt Atlasteam to which It arrived a month and a half before the new tournament startedand in which its beginning was complicated because the little they paid him was only enough to pay for his tickets in Guadalajara.

“It was a bit difficult because of that situation, because apart from Atlas they didn’t pay usThey paid us very little they paid us 1,500 pesos a month”, Said the soccer player in an interview for the Youtube channel of the Cinnamon Angle. “We didn’t have a clubhouse, we didn’t have anything, we barely had fields and they weren’t from Atlas”.

And it is that lichafrom arandashad to move with one of her sisters to the capital of Jalisco to be able to train with the red and black team, club in which he debuted on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in a duel against Chivas they lost 3-0.

“Everything went by transportat that time I came with my sister to live, I had a grocery store and I helped him even though I didn’t like it. He did not adjust with 1,500 pesos. I took three trucks and spent 1,500 pesos on transportation, I had nothing else for. Sometimes I even walked six blocks because it didn’t fit the truck,” she said.

They were denied a raise

He added that after finishing the first tournament of the Women’s MX League in third place in his group, the players of the squad approached the board of the club, which then it was owned by TV Aztecato request a raise, which was denied.

“We all earned the same, neither more nor less. We were thinking of asking for a raise, because sometimes we did not have water in trainingthe uniforms were borrowed and they threw us to the ugliest field,” he said.

“We asked for a raise and just as we asked they sent us to fly. They told us that if we wanted to continue playing it would be with that, it would not go up,” she said.

The difficult economic situation even caused Cervantes I would think about quitting footballa sport that she began to practice as a child, thanks to her brothers.

“I used to cry at night and say that I wasn’t going to play soccer anymore.and very sorry, I thought it was better that I had stayed in the United States, “he concluded.