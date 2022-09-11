Alicia Faubel is elected the new Miss Universe Spain 2022

At a gala held at Los Olivos Beach Resort, The election of the new Miss Universe Spain 2022 took place last night. The representatives of all the Autonomous Communities have traveled to the south of Tenerife to aspire to represent Spain before the Universe. In her, the representative of the Valencian Community, Alicia Faubel, 25 years old and 1.75 cm tall She has imposed herself on her rivals by crowning herself as the new representative of Spain in Miss Universe 2022. Along with her, the representative of Navarra, Laura Etayo, has been elected first maid of honor and as second maid of honor, the Andalusian Alexandra Cucu.

Joseph Urban

Recently crowned, Alicia Faubel has granted us a few words with which we have been able to get to know her a little better.

How are you?

Happy, of course, happy. More relaxed right now after all the nervousness.

Have you had an horchata to celebrate?

(laughs) Not yet. I’m losing the horchata and I can’t wait to get to my homeland, to Valencia, to have a good horchata from Alboraya!

What have your mother and grandmother told you?

They immediately took me for the press and I haven’t been able to share with them as much as I would like. But they have told me that they are very proud but that, even if I had not won, I am the queen.

Did you expect it?

You always want to win but the truth is that you always have doubts and you are nervous. Navarra was a very tough competition because she is an impressive girl. Not only for the physical but for what I have been able to share with her for a week and she also deserved her crown.

Navarra has been second, what has he told you?

We haven’t been able to talk about all of this.

In the last cut you were named the last, what was going through your head?

Well, life goes on and nothing happened.

Joseph Urban

But you knew you had chances…

That’s the mindset you have to have. You have to say ‘it’s me, I’m the best and I’m going for it all’ but keeping in mind that maybe not.

What does a Miss Universe Spain have to have?

Miss Universe’s impossible mission, in addition to having charisma, has to have self-confidence. I want to send a message, I have a social project in which I would like to work hand in hand with Miss Universe that has to do with eating disorders and insecurities, which is an issue that affected me at a young age. Currently in Spain we have more than 3,000 cases of eating disorders that affect people between the ages of 14 and 25, and as I have had experience in this sector, I would like to be able to help all people to love themselves more.

It is something that I will continue working on, which has nothing to do with the crown but with myself, of wanting to help my environment and society and feel good. The good thing about the crown is that it gives me the opportunity to be heard. Miss Universe is a platform that gives you the opportunity to be heard with millions of followers.



Did you have a lot of pressure?

Yes. I had a lot of pressure in the modeling industry when I was 17 years old for not fitting maybe in the 90-60-90, for having more hips or centimeters. And when you’re that age and someone tells you ‘you’re not skinny enough’, you don’t have confidence and it can cause you a lot of problems. Today I am not incarcerated to the diet and I want to emphasize that there is a balance for everything: eating healthy and being able to eat your horchata from time to time (laughs).

Joseph Urban

Do you consider yourself a Miss? Because it is more a profession that goes inside.

Of course. Miss besides being an honor, is a responsibility and you have to be ready to take on the positions that come with this responsibility. You have to accept that when you are a Miss you are going to be an inspiration and you have to be prepared and trained for these responsibilities.

What would you like to do this year?

Big things. I wish I could help a lot of people and use my voice in the right way.

Will you stay in Valencia?

I’m looking more internationally. I want to focus on my preparation for Miss Universe.

At the age of 17 you left home for the Philippines, Hong Kong… to work as a model, do you think that being Miss Universe closes doors on you?

I don’t think it has anything to do with it, but it is true that right now I prefer to focus on this more than as a model, because Miss Universe is being more of a voice. I don’t like catwalks as much as talking.

How is your heart?

My partner is not here but from a distance he has been sending me all the support and the way, I called him and he congratulated me. He lives in the United Arab Emirates and has not been able to come for work.

How do you go the distance?

Obviously right now my priority at 25 years old is work and I want to keep it that way. The only priority I have ahead of work is my health and my family, love comes in fourth place. And he knows it from the beginning.

Joseph Urban

You studied acting, what actresses do you like?

Scarlett Johansson, Amanda Seyfried, Angelina Jolie… and Spanish, of course, Penelope Cruz who has been a true ambassador of Spain. Although my priority right now is not interpreting, but rather I am going to do an online training course as a psychology assistant, that is, a psychologist who treats secondary and primary school students, which is where I want to focus, because adolescence is where we are more vulnerable to eating disorders, where our personality is not yet formed. If we learn in this adolescence to create a strong personality, we avoid many problems in the future.