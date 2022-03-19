Alicia Machado admits she is overwhelmed by success. Are you really happy?

Getty Images

During her participation in the program “La Mesa Caliente” (Telemundo), Alicia Machado made a confession that surprised everyone. The former beauty queen revealed that the success she obtained from her after her triumph in the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” has complicated her and she has become overwhelmed.

“Look, it’s been very complicated (months), because we always prepare ourselves for failure, but sometimes you don’t prepare for success and success can sometimes be very overwhelming for those who receive it,” explained the Venezuelan, from 45 years.

According to the words of Machado, the responsibility that comes with having won the support of the public is not minor. “I did not plan to win the love and affection of the people. I did not plan it and if I earned it, it is because surely my way of being and my way of seeing life empathizes with billions of people, “she said when analyzing what happened during the months in which she remained locked up in the famous house of Telemundo.

“That is my success and that is what I have had to reflect on, and understand that. Now for me, it doesn’t just mean that they have given me the opportunity to win and I earned money and to continue doing my artistic career that I love, but that now I have a very big responsibility. I have to continue being good people, ”she said about the duty she faces now.

SEE HIS PARTICIPATION IN THE HOT TABLE PROGRAM HERE

And it is that for the former Miss Universe to continue being good people, she must protect herself from bad vibes. “Sometimes you have to isolate yourself a little because yes, there is a lot of evil. And sometimes you don’t go through life with that flag. Personally, sometimes I feel a little tired because I’ve had to defend myself all these years that I’ve been in my career. I have always been defending myself because my character is like that. But now I am more relaxed because since they already know me as I am, I am a little more relaxed, ”she expressed.

Undoubtedly, the Venezuelan’s passage through La Casa de los Famosos brought her a true rebirth to her career. In addition to presenting her work “Yo si soy arrecha” with great success, she has become a much-needed face at events and television shows.

The more than 12 kilos that she lost after her months of confinement have allowed her to once again look like a true Miss Universe, who at 45 years of age is in charge of sending encouraging messages of female empowerment to her public and dedicating herself body and soul to her beloved daughter Dinorah valentina, 13 years old.