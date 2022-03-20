Alicia Machado affirms that she is still fond of Gaby Spanic. Will they be friends again?

Getty Images

Alicia Machado arrived dressed in a white two-piece suit with gold details for her announced visit to Telemundo’s new talk show “La Mesa Caliente.” The former Miss Universe she faced all the issues that touched her, she even responded after being consulted about Gaby Spanic, whom she publicly fell out with after her time on the Telemundo reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”.

The lawsuit between the two Venezuelans began when Spanic did not know that she was a friend of Machado, which disappointed the former Miss Universe. “More false than a mariachi pistol is what you are!” Machado yelled at the actress in the middle of recording the famous reality show, after a disagreement over the coexistence in the place, making it clear that the denial of their friendship had not gone unnoticed for her.

Spanic later claimed to have been mistreated by Machado. “She not only mistreated me, but also my 13-year-old son Gabriel,” Spanic denounced at the time, fueling the differences between the two.

Currently, Gaby Spanic has been involved in a controversy with the driver Gustavo Adolfo Infante, whom she accused of defamation almost 12 years ago and recently managed to get the justice to order protection measures in favor of her and her son to prevent the communicator from publicly refer to them.

When Myrka Dellanos asked Alicia Machado about her former friend, the Venezuelan made it clear that she still esteems whoever gave life to “La Usurpadora” and, contrary to what many would have thought, she stated that she still had friendly feelings towards her.

“Look, deep down I am for my daughter, out of respect for the friendship that I did have for her and that I do feel for her and I continue to feel my feelings of friendship towards her, she is still there for her. As I was her friend, for me where I always protected her, I spoke well of her, I have always supported her for the same reason, and I think it is that same reason that she has to analyze and understand why she has to overcome many things, ” Machado noted.

According to the former beauty queen, the hatred that the actress has inside her is blinding her. “She has a lot of hate and that does not let her see how wonderful she is and does not let her see the sincere affection that people have for her, because she is not a bad person,” she pointed out categorically.

Many interpreted Machado’s words as an open door to resume at some point the friendship they had. Now it remains to be seen what Spanic thinks about it.