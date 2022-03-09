Alicia Machado and Pablo Montero. Enemies?

Getty Images Alicia Machado was disappointed with Pablo Montero

Alicia Machado and Pablo Montero shared coexistence in the last edition of La Casa de Los Famosos, both strengthened their friendship ties by meeting and living 24 hours a day in the Telemundo reality show.





The controversy arose when the Mexican singer appeared in Venezuela to sing the morning to the National President, Nicolas Maduro, a fact that sparked the controversy and put the actor’s performance in the public arena, this presentation made the friendship between the former beauty queen and the multifaceted artist was fractured.

Pablo Montero and Alicia Machado Are they still estranged?





Although this situation seems like history of the past, Pablo Montero in a meeting with the media assured that he is still in contact with Alicia Machado, who at the time was disappointed in said presentation.





“Ali (Alicia Machado) sends me warm greetings. I love her so much. We talk a lot; she is very happy about this project (Vicente Fernández’s bioseries). She is very happy. In fact, a few days ago, she spoke to me ‘friend let’s have dinner and everything’. I love her very much and so does she,” Montero clarified. “She is very happy with what I am doing; I have sent her pictures of her and, truthfully, she is excited, ”added the singer.





Let us remember that the artists had had a fleeting relationship almost two decades ago and during the meeting at La casa de Los Famosos, they were seen very close, but this act would have had consequences in their relationship, because Alicia was very affected as a Venezuelan. of said action.

Alicia Machado was “disappointed”





Let us remember that the actress Alicia Machado assured that she was sad with Pablo Montero before the controversy that the singer lives after his performance that he made to celebrate the birthday of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. “I just want to let Pablo know that I am quite disappointed […] The tragedy that we have experienced as a people is devastating. I understand that artists should not have a political flag, far from it, but a flag of humanity, “said Machado, visibly disappointed.

What does Pablo Montero think of this presentation?





After questioning Pablo Montero about his controversial presentation in Venezuela, the actor reiterates that he only went to Nicolás Maduro’s birthday to fulfill a work commitment, just like other celebrities. Although he was emphatic in assuring that he would not lend himself to carrying out any type of political campaign in favor of any candidate.





“That’s behind me, I went to work,” he clarified. “I’m a singer and I’m going to sing, and that’s all. I’m not going to do any (political propaganda). Countries want our music and we will continue to do so”, added the singer.





After these statements it seems that Alicia Machado and Pablo Montero have already reconciled, although all the press sources are waiting for Montero’s role in the bioseries that will tell the life of the late singer, Vicente Fernández.