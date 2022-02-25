Alicia Machado confessed that she will undergo cosmetic surgery on her face

For Alicia Machado, having been Miss Universe has represented a personal burden, because she is aware that she lives from her image. For this reason, she does not hesitate to undergo aesthetic treatments that make her appear younger. Thus, the former Venezuelan beauty queen shared that an intervention will be performed on her face with the Mexican plastic surgeon Luigi Gil.

Machado who is also an actress, where she has played, for example, Claudia Ordaz in the telenovela Lo unforgivable, she also spoke about how important it is to go to a professional when looking for any type of face or face repair because people can put themselves at risk as It has happened with celebrities like Alejandra Guzmán, Linda Evangelista and Lyn May, among others. “We all have moments of insecurity, even if you are Miss Universe. There are days that I wake up in the morning and say ‘My God! I’m a monster.’

