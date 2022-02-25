Alicia Machado confessed that she will undergo cosmetic surgery on her face

For Alicia Machado, having been Miss Universe has represented a personal burden, because she is aware that she lives from her image. For this reason, she does not hesitate to undergo aesthetic treatments that make her appear younger. Thus, the former Venezuelan beauty queen shared that an intervention will be performed on her face with the Mexican plastic surgeon Luigi Gil.

Machado who is also an actress, where she has played, for example, Claudia Ordaz in the telenovela Lo unforgivable, she also spoke about how important it is to go to a professional when looking for any type of face or face repair because people can put themselves at risk as It has happened with celebrities like Alejandra Guzmán, Linda Evangelista and Lyn May, among others. “We all have moments of insecurity, even if you are Miss Universe. There are days that I wake up in the morning and say ‘My God! I’m a monster.’

Alicia Machado He is enjoying his triumph in the reality show La casa de los celebrities and now he is focusing on his new professional projects. Just as in 1995 she won Miss Venezuela, his life has always been wrapped in the achievements that raise his career.

On the other hand, Alicia It was a trend in the news, for the unusual gift that her daughter Dinorah has asked her for her 15th birthday, long awaited and special for adolescents. It happens that the model’s daughter asked for implants to grow her bust. The surprising request caused displeasure in Machado. “We have talked about it; we even had a conversation, casually, a couple of nights ago, my daughter and I, where we were in a very personal moment, and she was complaining because she is very skinny and very petite, and I told her ‘but, Mommy, look, you’re going to grow up, I was like that at your age, everything’s going to come out of you.

It was there that Alicia’s daughter made her a proposal that did not please her: ‘Mommy, you would give me the chichis when I was 15 years old’; because her 15 years are coming,” Machado told the Mexican television program Ventaneando. I told her ‘no’. ‘Under my roof and you’re not a minor.’ you must like yourself before making such a decision. “When she looks in the mirror and feels beautiful without anything, then she can do whatever she wants there,” she warned.