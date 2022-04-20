Alicia Machado, health problems: what is happening with the beauty queen | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The faithful followers of Alicia Machado They are worried about her after it became known that she is going through some health problems that not much is known about, since this has been known only through a statement that was shared through the social media.

Last weekend, the Venezuelan had to make a presentation of her monologue in Miamibut this did not materialize and the event was suspended, causing concern because the company in charge of its realization issued a letter on its Instagram, detailing the symptoms of the celebrity.

The Venezuelan is experiencing health problems (Photo: Alicia Machado / Instagram)

WHAT IS THE HEALTH STATUS OF ALICIA MACHADO?

Thanks to what could be read on social networks, we have learned that Alicia Machado has been going through some symptoms similar to the COVID-19, although such a disease has been ruled out. Similarly, it was indicated that people who had purchased tickets for their show could request a refund or reschedule.

“Our Alicia Machado has been presenting health problems for a couple of days (general malaise, fever and muscle pain). She is not COVID”can be read in part of the statement.

After that, no further details of the Venezuelan queen’s state of health have been known, which has sparked more uncertainty among her followers. Moreover, Alicia herself has not made any communication in this regard.

This was the statement that was issued regarding the state of health of the Venezuelan (Photo: Alicia Machado / Instagram)

WHAT DID ALICIA MACHADO BUY WITH THE PRIZE OF THE HOUSE OF FAMOUS?

A few months ago, in an interview with Rodner Figueroa for the program “Al Rojo Vivo”, Alicia Machado He told a little about his reality experience and what he did with the money he earned being there.

According to her words, she kept her word and bought a house for her mother, just as she had promised. What’s more, the interview was being recorded at the new property.

However, that was not all he bought because, with what was left over, he said he bought a few shoes.

ALICIA MACHADO, CRITICIZED FOR GAINING WEIGHT

In 1996, the Venezuelan took the crown of miss Universe. However, his own donald trump he accused her of having gained weight and threatened to take her title away if she did not regain her old figure.

The actions of Trump and critics caused Machado to suffer from anorexia and bulimia for five years, which, after overcoming her problems, made her an active advocate against those who think of other women’s bodies.