Alicia Machado raises the temperature in a spectacular tight dress with mirrors | VIDEO

The former universal beauty queen, the Venezuelan Alicia Machadodazzled with his presence in the Your Urban Music Awards by showing off her slim figure in a very special dress, a sign for her performance that night.

Machado, who is also the winner of the first season of The house of the famous, reality show of the chain Telemundoappeared in front of the cameras and on the red carpet of the event, wearing a mirror-encrusted dress, with which she literally shone throughout the night in front of dozens of special guests.

Machadowho is one of the most beautiful latin american women and successful in the entertainment world, she did not miss the opportunity to show her figure and send kisses and greetings to all her fans who were aware of her and her participation in the event.

The beauty of the Venezuelan is impressive (Photo: Instagram)

Dazzle at the event

In addition to looking impeccable, Alicia was in charge of the drive a segment of the awards gala that awards recognition to the best of the urban music in Spanish.

The dress that powerfully attracted attention in addition to having mirror inlaysalso had a tail with motifs similar to bird feathers, while in the part of the right leg He was uncovered and also had on high-heeled slippers.

The Venezuelan caused a sensation, since her dress, in addition to having that special design, showed the small waist and the exceptional figure that Machado has always had since she was a young girl and miss Universealthough the former president of the United States, donald trumpdon’t think so.

The winner of The House of Celebrities looks radiant (Photo: Instagram)

