Alicia Machado shares the touch-ups she did on her face | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model and Venezuelan actressAlicia Machado, was in charge of revealing through her official social networks that she had already undergone the aesthetic adjustments that she had told us would be done.

A few weeks ago he was sharing that he wanted to do something to feel better, after having lost almost 12 kilos in a short time during his participation in the reality Show of Telemundo, wanted everything to be in its place.

The former miss universe He shared with us that he had already injected botox in his face, he told this through a live broadcast and wanted to tell us about her experience herself, she visited her doctor confidence and expressed the inconvenience he had.

That was how he agreed with the doctor so that he could check the way to leave his face as best as possible, of course looking to see if it was as natural as possible.

The model did not want to exaggerate either, she just wants to recover a little, since she assures that “one no longer looks as young as she would like”.

And it is that the famous woman already has several years of experience in the world of entertainment and has always sought to look as beautiful as possible, she had already told us how serious this procedure is, the care and how important it is to do it with a person Totally professional on the subject.

Alicia Machado shared the results and the procedure that was done on her face.



He also wanted to tell us that our health should be a priority for us, so this type of process should be carried out by a person with whom you have a lot of trust, that they know about their work and that you have recognition for their work. experience.

The famous 45-year-old artist has also had a Fitness life, full of exercise and of course also eating healthy things, combining everything to be able to continue with this important process of change that began with her victory in the house of celebrities.

