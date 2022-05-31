Alicia Machado shows off her rear and even reveals her underwear while trying on jeans

Alicia Machado She is a former beauty queen with a statuesque body, so she knows perfectly what it is like to model all kinds of clothes. And to promote a well-known line of jeans (of the most diverse styles) she tried them on in front of the mirror, revealing her underwear at times and even showing off her rear. She was very amused and posted on her account from Instagram the video, which was accompanied by the message “I’m fascinated 🤩 spending my afternoon ⏰ at the House 🏠 #levis #levishausmx @levismx The most classic fashion designs in #Jeans My favorite is the #levis90s Thank you 🤩 They’re the best!”

Sheathed in latex leggings and with a total look black the beautiful Venezuelan posed in the historic center of Mexico City and did not forget to include in her post one of his famous positive messages, on the occasion of the anniversary of his professional career: “Time ⏱ does not determine the realization of your dreams but perseverance and determination Yes! My anniversary 🎊 arrives right in the most sublime and real of my presents! Thank you my loves for so much love 🥰”.

Along with other celebrities, Alicia comments every week on the details of the reality show “The house of the famous”, and he does not stop publishing clips in which he appears before his interventions. As the winner of the first season, she is already an expert on the subject.

